Zach Bogosian: Becomes free agent

Bogosian cleared waivers and is now a free agent, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

The 29-year-old defenseman will likely join a contending team in the near future, to provide depth on the blue line, but don't expect Bogosian to suddenly become relevant in fantasy. In 2019-20, he's managed only five points in 19 games.

