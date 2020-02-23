Zach Bogosian: Becomes free agent
Bogosian cleared waivers and is now a free agent, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
The 29-year-old defenseman will likely join a contending team in the near future, to provide depth on the blue line, but don't expect Bogosian to suddenly become relevant in fantasy. In 2019-20, he's managed only five points in 19 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.