The Coyotes released McIntyre from his professional tryout offer Wednesday, TSN reports.

The Coyotes already have Adin Hill locked in as their No. 3 netminder, so McIntyre was always going to have a hard time securing a contract during camp. The 28-year-old American will hope to land a two-way deal with another organization. If he's unable to do so, McIntyre may have to head overseas to continue his playing career.