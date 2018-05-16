2018 AT&T Byron Nelson odds: Picks from the model that called Patrick Reed's Masters win

Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas will host the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson starting on Thursday. Jordan Spieth, who was born in Dallas, is the Vegas favorite at 9-2 after opening at 5-1. 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 2017 British Open runner-up Matt Kuchar are behind Spieth on the Byron Nelson odds board at 14-1. The first group tees off at 9 a.m. ET. Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.

It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the Byron Nelson field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for the Byron Nelson: Satoshi Kodaira, an 80-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kodaira is coming off a disappointing performance at the Players Championship that saw him miss the cut for the third time this season. However, he has been hot in recent weeks with a victory at last month's RBC Heritage.

Kodaira is 29th in the Official World Golf Rankings and finished top-30 in the Masters.

Another shocker: Jimmy Walker, who was the runner-up in last week's Players Championship and finished fourth in the Valero Texas Open, is shut out of the top five at the 2018 Byron Nelson.

Walker has four straight top-25 finishes and is fourth on the PGA Tour in putts per round with 27.90. However, SportsLine's model says there are much better values than the 18-1 premium you'll need to pay for him at the AT&T Byron Nelson 2018.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Byron Nelson title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the AT&T Byron Nelson this year? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full AT&T Bryon Nelson projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last five majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Jordan Spieth 9-2

Matt Kuchar 14-1

Sergio Gargia 14-1

Jimmy Walker 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Billy Horschel 20-1

Branden Grace 20-1

Adam Scott 20-1

Mar Leishman 20-1

Beau Hossler 25-1

Charles Howell III 30-1

Aaron Wise 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1