2018 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods time
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Memorial live this week
The 2018 Memorial Tournament has been a fun one this week at Muirfield Village with Jack Nicklaus playing host to a string of superstars that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. For most of those guys, this event is the last bit of work they'll get in before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, and it should deliver an elite ball-striking winner.
Muirfield Village is always one of the purer tracks on the PGA Tour, and this is one of the best fields we've seen since the Masters in April. This week's tournament officially kicks off what should be a bonkers summer on the PGA Tour as we hurtle toward the final three major championships of the year.
With weather forcing an early finish on Sunday, the only way to catch the finish live for free is right here on CBSSports.com.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 6 a.m.
Featured holes: 6 a.m. to finish on PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 6-10:45 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream: 11 a.m. to finish on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Memorial leaderboard: Live Rd. 4 updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from Round 4 at Muirfield Village
Bud Cauley hospitalized after car wreck
After missing the Memorial cut, Cauley sustained a series of injuries on Saturday evening
Tiger thrills at Memorial on Sat.
Big Cat started pounding on Saturday at Muirfield Village
Tiger Woods Round 4 Memorial tee times
Woods, Rory McIlroy and Joaquin Niemann will all push for a win at Muirfield Village
Joaquin Niemann still in Memorial hunt
The 19-year-old is still in the hunt to make history on Sunday
Rory's 64 gets him in mix at Memorial
After making the cut on the number, the Ulsterman is contending all of a sudden