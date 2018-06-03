2018 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods time

The 2018 Memorial Tournament has been a fun one this week at Muirfield Village with Jack Nicklaus playing host to a string of superstars that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. For most of those guys, this event is the last bit of work they'll get in before the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, and it should deliver an elite ball-striking winner.

Muirfield Village is always one of the purer tracks on the PGA Tour, and this is one of the best fields we've seen since the Masters in April. This week's tournament officially kicks off what should be a bonkers summer on the PGA Tour as we hurtle toward the final three major championships of the year.

With weather forcing an early finish on Sunday, the only way to catch the finish live for free is right here on CBSSports.com. Hit the links below to watch the Memorial Tournament live on Sunday.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 6 a.m.

Featured holes: 6 a.m. to finish on PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 6-10:45 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream: 11 a.m. to finish on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio