2018 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $11 million pool

The 2018 Players Championship purse has increased by $500,000 from last year to match the 2018 Masters purse of $11 million. First prize will receive $1.98 million and all kinds of exemptions, including a valuable five-year pass into this tournament (that's what Tiger Woods is playing on this year after winning in 2013).

Last year's U.S. Open doled out a $12 million prize and is currently the biggest purse in golf, but this Players Championship purse is by far the biggest for a non-major championship. The third-place finisher at this year's Players takes home three-quarters of a million dollars. Third place!

Here's a look at all the payouts this year.

Total purse: $11 million

Winner: $1,980,000

Runner-up: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $440,000

6th: $396,000

7th: $368,500

8th: $341,000

9th: $319,000

10th: $297,000

11th: $275,000

12th: $253,000

13th: $231,000

14th: $209,000

15th: $198,000

16th: $187,000

17th: $176,000

18th: $165,000

19th: $154,000

20th: $143,000

21st: $132,000

22nd: $123,200

23rd: $114,400

24th: $105,600

25th: $96,800

26th: $88,000

27th: $84,700

28th: $81,400

29th: $78,100

30th: $74,800

31st: $71,500

32nd: $68,200

33rd: $64,900

34th: $62,150

35th: $59,400

36th: $56,650

37th: $53,900

38th: $51,700

39th: $49,500

40th: $47,300

41st: $45,100

42nd: $42,900

43rd: $40,700

44th: $38,500

45th: $36,300

46th: $34,100

47th: $31,900

48th: $30,140

49th: $28,600

50th: $27,720

51st: $27,060

52nd: $26,400

53rd: $25,960

54th: $25,520

55th: $25,300

56th: $25,080

57th: $24,860

58th: $24,640

59th: $24,420

60th: $24,200

61st: $23,980

62nd: $23,760

63rd: $23,540

64th: $23,320

65th: $23,100

66th: $22,880

67th: $22,660

68th: $22,440

69th: $22,220

70th: $220,000