2018 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $11 million pool
How much money will Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day take home on Sunday?
The 2018 Players Championship purse has increased by $500,000 from last year to match the 2018 Masters purse of $11 million. First prize will receive $1.98 million and all kinds of exemptions, including a valuable five-year pass into this tournament (that's what Tiger Woods is playing on this year after winning in 2013).
Last year's U.S. Open doled out a $12 million prize and is currently the biggest purse in golf, but this Players Championship purse is by far the biggest for a non-major championship. The third-place finisher at this year's Players takes home three-quarters of a million dollars. Third place!
Here's a look at all the payouts this year.
Total purse: $11 million
Winner: $1,980,000
Runner-up: $1,188,000
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $440,000
6th: $396,000
7th: $368,500
8th: $341,000
9th: $319,000
10th: $297,000
11th: $275,000
12th: $253,000
13th: $231,000
14th: $209,000
15th: $198,000
16th: $187,000
17th: $176,000
18th: $165,000
19th: $154,000
20th: $143,000
21st: $132,000
22nd: $123,200
23rd: $114,400
24th: $105,600
25th: $96,800
26th: $88,000
27th: $84,700
28th: $81,400
29th: $78,100
30th: $74,800
31st: $71,500
32nd: $68,200
33rd: $64,900
34th: $62,150
35th: $59,400
36th: $56,650
37th: $53,900
38th: $51,700
39th: $49,500
40th: $47,300
41st: $45,100
42nd: $42,900
43rd: $40,700
44th: $38,500
45th: $36,300
46th: $34,100
47th: $31,900
48th: $30,140
49th: $28,600
50th: $27,720
51st: $27,060
52nd: $26,400
53rd: $25,960
54th: $25,520
55th: $25,300
56th: $25,080
57th: $24,860
58th: $24,640
59th: $24,420
60th: $24,200
61st: $23,980
62nd: $23,760
63rd: $23,540
64th: $23,320
65th: $23,100
66th: $22,880
67th: $22,660
68th: $22,440
69th: $22,220
70th: $220,000
