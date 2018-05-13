2018 Players Championship purse, prize money: Payouts for each golfer from $11 million pool

How much money will Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day take home on Sunday?

The 2018 Players Championship purse has increased by $500,000 from last year to match the 2018 Masters purse of $11 million. First prize will receive $1.98 million and all kinds of exemptions, including a valuable five-year pass into this tournament (that's what Tiger Woods is playing on this year after winning in 2013). 

Last year's U.S. Open doled out a $12 million prize and is currently the biggest purse in golf, but this Players Championship purse is by far the biggest for a non-major championship. The third-place finisher at this year's Players takes home three-quarters of a million dollars. Third place!

Here's a look at all the payouts this year.

Total purse: $11 million

Winner: $1,980,000
 Runner-up: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000
 4th: $528,000
 5th: $440,000
 6th: $396,000
 7th: $368,500
 8th: $341,000
 9th: $319,000
 10th: $297,000
 11th: $275,000
 12th: $253,000
 13th: $231,000
 14th: $209,000
 15th: $198,000
 16th: $187,000
 17th: $176,000
 18th: $165,000
 19th: $154,000
 20th: $143,000
 21st: $132,000
 22nd: $123,200
 23rd: $114,400
 24th: $105,600
 25th: $96,800
 26th: $88,000
 27th: $84,700
 28th: $81,400
 29th: $78,100
 30th: $74,800
 31st: $71,500
 32nd: $68,200
 33rd: $64,900
 34th: $62,150
 35th: $59,400
 36th: $56,650
 37th: $53,900
 38th: $51,700
 39th: $49,500
 40th: $47,300
 41st: $45,100
 42nd: $42,900
 43rd: $40,700
 44th: $38,500
 45th: $36,300
 46th: $34,100
 47th: $31,900
 48th: $30,140
 49th: $28,600
 50th: $27,720  
51st: $27,060
52nd: $26,400
53rd: $25,960
54th: $25,520
55th: $25,300
56th: $25,080
57th: $24,860
58th: $24,640
59th: $24,420
60th: $24,200
61st: $23,980
62nd: $23,760
63rd: $23,540
64th: $23,320
65th: $23,100
66th: $22,880
67th: $22,660
68th: $22,440
69th: $22,220
70th: $220,000

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES