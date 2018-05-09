2018 Players Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson start Round 1

The PGA Tour is pulling no punches in its premiere event of the golf season. This week's pairings are completely stacked with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler playing together as well as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Two monster groups that should get everyone's attention come Thursday and Friday.

"I love it," Mickelson said on Sunday. "I love the chance ... we don't get it very often. Rickie's a great complement to the group and we're going to have a lot of fun."

The PGA Tour didn't stop there, though. They put several other past champions and big time players together, including a Bubba Watson-Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka group that averages a collective 927 yards off the tee. So that should be enjoyable to watch. Past champs (and major winners) Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day are all together, too.

Here's a look at the biggest groups along with their tee times. And if you're curious about all 48 groups, you can find those right here.

