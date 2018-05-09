2018 Players Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson start Round 1
The groups at TPC Sawgrass this week are loaded
The PGA Tour is pulling no punches in its premiere event of the golf season. This week's pairings are completely stacked with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler playing together as well as Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Two monster groups that should get everyone's attention come Thursday and Friday.
"I love it," Mickelson said on Sunday. "I love the chance ... we don't get it very often. Rickie's a great complement to the group and we're going to have a lot of fun."
The PGA Tour didn't stop there, though. They put several other past champions and big time players together, including a Bubba Watson-Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka group that averages a collective 927 yards off the tee. So that should be enjoyable to watch. Past champs (and major winners) Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day are all together, too.
Here's a look at the biggest groups along with their tee times. And if you're curious about all 48 groups, you can find those right here.
All times Eastern -- Round 1 | Round 2
- Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood -- 7:54 a.m. | 1:19 p.m.
- Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka -- 8:05 a.m. | 1:30 p.m.
- Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer -- 8:16 a.m. | 1:41 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth -- 8:27 a.m. | 1:52 p.m.
- Paul Casey, Russell Knox, Alex Noren -- 9:49 a.m. | 2:14 p.m.
- Billy Horschel, Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar -- 1:19 p.m. | 7:54 a.m.
- Tony Finau, Daniel Berger, Charl Schwartzel -- 1:19 p.m. | 7:54 a.m.
- Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama -- 1:30 p.m. | 8:05 a.m
- Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia -- 1:41 p.m. | 8:16 a.m
- Patrick Cantlay, James Hahn, Louis Oosthuizen -- 1:41 p.m. | 8:16 a.m.
- Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler -- 1:52 p.m. | 8:27 a.m
-
Players Championship picks: Back Tiger
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Players Championship 10,000 times and came up with surprising...
-
Players Championship DFS: Best DK lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Spieth says Players is hardest to win
Paul Casey is out, but this week's event at Sawgrass is still a beast
-
Nine who can win Players Championship
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas or ... Bryson DeChambeau (?) are among the contenders
-
Woods-Lefty could provide great theater
Big Cat and Lefty threw some punches on Tuesday in the interview room
-
Tiger Woods to play first Open since '15
Big Cat will play in at least three of the four majors in 2018