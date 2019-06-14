2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, Tiger Woods set for Round 2 on Friday
The first round of the 119th U.S. Open had some very un-U.S. Open scoring with 39 golfers finishing under par and a new championship record set for eagles in a single round with 17. With no wind and soft greens, Pebble Beach was wide open for low scores as long as you could find fairways and set up good looks into the small greens.
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen were among the players to take advantage early on Thursday en route to a temporary share of the 18-hole lead, but it's possible they will see the toughest the course has been in this championship when they head back out on Friday afternoon. Aaron Wise matched that threesome, but Justin Rose tore things up late in the day with a 6-under 65 that left him alone atop the leaderboard and matched Tiger Woods' record low in a U.S. Open hosted at Pebble Beach.
As for who will make a move on Friday, that still remains to be seen. But of course, that's why you're here. Check out the full set of tee times for the second round below to see when your favorite golfers will get going.
2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Friday
All times Eastern
Hole No. 1
9:45 a.m. -- Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery
9:56 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise
10:07 a.m. -- Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble
10:18 a.m. -- (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Chez Reavie, David Toms
10:29 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley
10:40 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker
10:51 a.m. -- Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace
11:02 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar
11:13 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, (a) Devon Bling, Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:24 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam
11:35 a.m. -- Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri
11:46 a.m. -- (a) Daniel Hillier, Alex Prugh, Zac Blair
11:57 a.m. -- Hayden Shieh, (a) Spencer Tibbits, Connor Arendell
3:30 p.m. -- (a) Luis Gagne, Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain
3:41 p.m. -- Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
3:52 p.m. -- Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus
4:03 p.m. -- Brian Davis, (a) Kevin O'Connell, Billy Hurley III
4:14 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir
4:25 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett
4:36 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
4:47 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau
4:58 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell
5:09 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood
5:20 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
5:31 p.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee
5:42 p.m. -- Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec
Hole No. 10
9:45 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro
9:56 a.m. -- (a) Cameron Young, Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard
10:07 a.m. -- Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson
10:18 a.m. -- (a) Austin Eckroat, Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III
10:29 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, (a) Stewart Hagestad
10:40 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
10:51 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira
11:02 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
11:13 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter
11:24 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
11:35 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara
11:46 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, (a) Chandler Eaton, Callum Tarren
11:57 a.m. -- Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt
3:30 p.m. -- Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser
3:41 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen, (a) Chun An Yu
3:52 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Emiliano Grillo
4:03 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, (a) Matt Parziale, Nick Taylor
4:14 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, (a) Jovan Rebula, Jason Dufner
4:25 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes
4:36 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els
4:47 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day
4:58 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland
5:09 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele
5:20 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, (a) Brandon Wu
5:31 p.m. -- Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Harris English
5:42 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, (a) Noah Norton, Andreas Halvorsen
