2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, Tiger Woods set for Round 2 on Friday

The first round of the 119th U.S. Open had some very un-U.S. Open scoring with 39 golfers finishing under par and a new championship record set for eagles in a single round with 17. With no wind and soft greens, Pebble Beach was wide open for low scores as long as you could find fairways and set up good looks into the small greens.

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen were among the players to take advantage early on Thursday en route to a temporary share of the 18-hole lead, but it's possible they will see the toughest the course has been in this championship when they head back out on Friday afternoon. Aaron Wise matched that threesome, but Justin Rose tore things up late in the day with a 6-under 65 that left him alone atop the leaderboard and matched Tiger Woods' record low in a U.S. Open hosted at Pebble Beach.

As for who will make a move on Friday, that still remains to be seen. But of course, that's why you're here. Check out the full set of tee times for the second round below to see when your favorite golfers will get going.

2019 U.S. Open tee times, pairings for Friday

All times Eastern

Hole No. 1

9:45 a.m. -- Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery

9:56 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise

10:07 a.m. -- Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble

10:18 a.m. -- (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Chez Reavie, David Toms

10:29 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

10:40 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker

10:51 a.m. -- Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace

11:02 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

11:13 a.m. -- Byeong Hun An, (a) Devon Bling, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:24 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Andrew Putnam

11:35 a.m. -- Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri

11:46 a.m. -- (a) Daniel Hillier, Alex Prugh, Zac Blair

11:57 a.m. -- Hayden Shieh, (a) Spencer Tibbits, Connor Arendell

3:30 p.m. -- (a) Luis Gagne, Sepp Straka, Julian Etulain

3:41 p.m. -- Dean Burmester, Bernd Wiesberger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

3:52 p.m. -- Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus

4:03 p.m. -- Brian Davis, (a) Kevin O'Connell, Billy Hurley III

4:14 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir

4:25 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett

4:36 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

4:47 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

4:58 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

5:09 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

5:20 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

5:31 p.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee

5:42 p.m. -- Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

Hole No. 10

9:45 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro

9:56 a.m. -- (a) Cameron Young, Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

10:07 a.m. -- Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson

10:18 a.m. -- (a) Austin Eckroat, Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III

10:29 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, (a) Stewart Hagestad

10:40 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

10:51 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira

11:02 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

11:13 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter

11:24 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

11:35 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara

11:46 a.m. -- Matthieu Pavon, (a) Chandler Eaton, Callum Tarren

11:57 a.m. -- Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt

3:30 p.m. -- Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser

3:41 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Erik Van Rooyen, (a) Chun An Yu

3:52 p.m. -- Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Emiliano Grillo

4:03 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, (a) Matt Parziale, Nick Taylor

4:14 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, (a) Jovan Rebula, Jason Dufner

4:25 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes

4:36 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els

4:47 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:58 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

5:09 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele

5:20 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, (a) Brandon Wu

5:31 p.m. -- Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Harris English

5:42 p.m. -- Nick Hardy, (a) Noah Norton, Andreas Halvorsen