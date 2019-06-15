2019 U.S. Open TV schedule, coverage, live stream, watch online, golf channel, tee times

For the 119th time, the U.S. Open is being contested with the nation's championship handed out to the victor of a massive field of (mostly) professionals along with some of the top amateurs and qualifiers in the country. And for the first time, it stands as the third major of the season now that the PGA Championship has taken place between it and the Masters. There's a loaded field that is taking on Pebble Beach, and yes, all of your favorites (including Tiger Woods and back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka) are competing.

While Woods is looking to win his second major this season after a shocking victory at the 2019 Masters, Koepka is attempting to win both back-to-back majors and his third straight U.S. Open crown. Despite their storylines, Gary Woodland is attempting to break away from the field. Woodland posted a 36-hole scoring record for a U.S. Open played at Pebble Beach with a 133 by the time his second round concluded (that bested Woods' mark of 134 set in 2000 by one). Justin Rose sits two behind Woodland, while Koepka and McIlroy are among a handful of stars in contention.

Strap in for all-day coverage of the U.S. Open this week from CBS Sports along with television coverage from Fox over all four days of action. Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open golf as possible over the next few days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 15

Round 3 start time: 10:36 a.m.

Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com

Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com

TV coverage: 12-10 p.m. on Fox

TV simulcast live stream: 12-10 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Live

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 16

Round 4 start time: TBA

Live stream -- Featured groups: 12-9 p.m. on USOpen.com

Live stream -- Holes 7, 8 & 17: 2-9 p.m. on USOpen.com

TV coverage: 2-10 p.m. on Fox

TV simulcast live stream: 2-10 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free) and Fox Sports Live