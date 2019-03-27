2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

There are plenty of delectable storylines in play this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as we get a bit of a wonkier schedule than normal for your viewing pleasure.

Tiger Woods returns to the state of Texas for a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2005, Rory McIlroy will try and follow up his Players win and Jordan Spieth needs to find something (literally anything) before Augusta in two weeks.

I'm here for all of those (and many more) as we drink in the action from Austin Country Club this week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-3 -- Wednesday-Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Final 16 and quarterfinals -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Semifinals and finals -- Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio