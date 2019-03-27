2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Match Play live this week
There are plenty of delectable storylines in play this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as we get a bit of a wonkier schedule than normal for your viewing pleasure.
Tiger Woods returns to the state of Texas for a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2005, Rory McIlroy will try and follow up his Players win and Jordan Spieth needs to find something (literally anything) before Augusta in two weeks.
I'm here for all of those (and many more) as we drink in the action from Austin Country Club this week.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-3 -- Wednesday-Friday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 10:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Final 16 and quarterfinals -- Saturday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Semifinals and finals -- Sunday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
