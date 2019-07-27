2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Live stream, start time, watch online, TV channel, radio
The best players in professional golf are back at it this week in Memphis
In a scheduling oddity unique to 2019, one of the biggest events of the PGA Tour season will be followed by one of the next biggest. Last week's Open Championship is part of a two-week stretch that will see golfers tee it up in Northern Ireland and Memphis, Tennessee -- for this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational -- for over $20 million.
After two rounds, the leaderboard has some big dogs trying to hunt down the lead as Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel and Tommy Fleetwood are all in contention heading into the weekend with the lead up for grabs.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
