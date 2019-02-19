2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds: Surprising picks from dialed-in model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship features a field of 72 of the world's top golfers vying for a $10.25 million purse, with 550 FedExCup points going to the winner. Club de Golf Chapultepec will host the event, which tees off on Thursday from Naucalpa and will attract wagers from golf fans around the world. The weather looks perfect, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s all four days. The latest 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds list last year's runner-up, Justin Thomas, as the Vegas favorite at 9-1, with Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of this event, going off at 10-1. The loaded WGC-Mexico Championship field also includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau, who are all listed at 16-1 WGC Mexico odds or shorter and have high hopes for this tournament. Before locking in any 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship picks of your own, be sure to check out the top PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the field for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a seven-time winner of this event, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is making just his second start in a World Golf Championship event since 2014. Last season, he finished 31st at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. And despite winning this tournament on seven different occasions, Woods is making his first competitive start in Mexico.

That doesn't bode well for Woods, who will be playing a course that sits nearly 8,000 feet above sea level. The significant elevation change will cause players to be accurate with their drives off the tee, an area where Woods struggled mightily last season. In fact, Woods finished last season ranked 127th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (59.35). There are far better values to be had in this loaded WGC-Mexico Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Marc Leishman, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Leishman enters the 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship playing as well as any golfer on the PGA Tour. He earned his fourth career PGA victory earlier this season at the CIMB Classic after shooting an eye-popping 26-under par. He's also finished in the top five in three of his last four starts. Those results have catapulted Leishman to fourth place in the FedEx Cup standings and he enters the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 16.

Leishman's consistent play this season also has him ranked in the top 12 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.504) and birdie average (4.92), which will allow him to be in contention again this week and drive up the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full WGC-Mexico Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Justin Thomas 9-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Marc Leishman 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1