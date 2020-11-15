The 2020 Masters enters its final day of pristine golf at the nation's best course. After a washed-out Thursday morning led to the schedule being shuffled around, we are back on track Sunday with 18 holes left to play for everyone remaining in the field. The patron-empty course was an interesting as golfers got used to playing without ropes and humans hollering between shots, but everyone has seemed to settle in.

No one more so than Dustin Johnson, who holds a four-stroke lead on the field at 16 under through 54 holes. D.J. is the first golfer in Masters history with two rounds of 65 or better in the same tournament and is just the second ever to touch 16 under entering Sunday's final around. Tiger Woods was mighty impressive opening as the defending champion, but he was unable to build on his hot start and is well off the lead. Woods will be handing that green jacket off later Sunday in Butler Cabin, most likely to Johnson, though others do remain in contention.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage from start to finish on Sunday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Keep on reading to learn how to watch the Masters live on TV and how to stream the entire event by logging into the Featured Groups channel, spending your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16. This is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, November 15

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 8 a.m. to end of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Also available on CBS All Access for connected devices (authentication required)

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

8:12 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

8:56 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood



Holes 15 & 16 -- 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 10-3 p.m. on CBS Sports App*, CBS All Access*, Masters.com

* Authentication required on mobile app or connected devices