Will Bryson DeChambeau dominate the 2020 Masters like he did the U.S. Open at Winged Foot? After his dominant win over the weekend, that is the question in the golf world right now, and the answer will come soon because the next two majors are both at Augusta National.

The Masters starts in seven weeks, and DeChambeau's odds are shortening, according to William Hill. Despite never finishing in the top 20 at that tournament, his beefed-up style of play has led oddsmakers to nearly make him the favorite going into the final major of 2020. Rory McIlroy remains slightly ahead of him at 9-1 right now, but DeChambeau has closed the gap and is currently 10-1 (alongside Dustin Johnson at 10-1) to win a green jacket.

There are innumerable reasons for this, but the primary one is that he's going to attempt to deploy a strategy at Augusta National similar to his plan at Winged Foot. Very simply: Hit it as far as humanly possible and worry about the rest later. He said earlier this year, for example, that he's going to try and hit his drive on the iconic 13th hole at Augusta into the 14th fairway to get a good angle into the 13th green.

On Monday morning, the good folks over at No Laying Up went through each hole and tried to figure out what kind of shots DeChambeau might have into the greens at Augusta. The conclusion -- albeit unscientific -- is that he might only have 175 or more yards into one of the 14 par 4s and par 5s. This could be problematic for the rest of the field.

"I thought, 'I can see it week in and week out, PGA Tour setups that are a little more benign,'" said McIlroy of DeChambeau's style following a U.S. Open he lost by 12. "I played with him at Colonial the first week back out, but I sort of said, 'OK, wait until he gets to a proper golf course, he'll have to rein it back in.' This is as proper as they come, and look what's happened. Yeah, he's got full belief in what he's doing, and it's pretty impressive."

It is impressive. And sure, you have to have a short game to match the distance, but DeChambeau showed in his win at the U.S. Open that he has that as well. And though there will be work put in there as well, he'll lean on driver even more than he has already.

"Length is going to be a big advantage [at Augusta]," said DeChambeau on Sunday. "I know that for a fact. It's always an advantage pretty much anywhere. ... I've got to get better with my iron play a little bit. I felt like it was great today, but definitely the driver needs to go straighter. That's really my main focus still."

Add it all up, and DeChambeu is a worthy 10-1 play at the Masters. Here's a look at where he stands among the rest of the field with the final major of the year just over the horizon.