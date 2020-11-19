This week's RSM Classic has an unusually strong field following last week's Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just 200 miles north. It's always a fun watch given its great views and laid-back vibe, but this year will be the most competitive in the history of the event because of who stayed around to play.

The field is headlined by favorite Webb Simpson, but it also includes Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sungjae Im, Jason Day and Louis Oosthuizen. There are also several young rising stars in the field like amateur Davis Thompson, who is the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world and contended early at this year's U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

This year's edition will not have any fans on-site so the entire viewing experience will be online or on television. This is a departure from the Houston Open, which took place just before the Masters and included limited fans. Regardless, given the quality of field and scenery at Sea Island Golf Club, this should be a great (more relaxed!) post-Masters watch as the 2020 golf calendar starts to wind down.

Here's how you can keep up with the action all week at the RSM Classic.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio