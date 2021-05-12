The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson has been played since 1944, and consecutively since 1956, and has been contested at 13 different courses around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The 13th AT&T Byron Nelson site will be TPC Craig Ranch, a 7,468-yard, Tom Weiskopf design that replaces former host course Trinity Forest. Sung Kang made the AT&T Bryon Nelson his first PGA Tour victory two years ago, and returns beginning on Thursday as the defending champion.

But Kang, who is a massive 300-1 long shot in the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from William Hill Sportsbook, faces tough competition this week. Co-favorites Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are both listed at 8-1 on the PGA odds board, with Texas native Jordan Spieth not far behind at 10-1. Before locking in your 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.



In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.



This same model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, an eight-time PGA Tour champion and one of the Vegas co-favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. The 27-year-old is coming off a strong showing at the Wells Fargo Championship last week, securing his sixth top-10 finish of the season. He's recorded two victories on the PGA Tour this season, but he's been inconsistent in recent weeks, finishing outside the top-40 in two of his last three starts.

DeChambeau's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his driving accuracy percentage. In fact, DeChambeau enters this week's event ranked 166th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (55.22), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at TPC Craig Ranch. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 field.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Matsuyama has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 15th-ranked player in the world, Matsuyama broke through for his first major-championship victory by capturing the 2021 Masters.

Matsuyama is making his first PGA Tour start since winning by a stroke over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National, his sixth overall PGA Tour win. Matsuyama finished second earlier this season at the Vivent Houston Open, and has won over $3.7 million so far in 2020-21. Matsuyama's short game is among the best on tour, ranking 17th in strokes gained: around the green, which certainly should make him a huge factor this week in your 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson bets.

How to make 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson picks

The model is targeting five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up almost $10,000 since the restart.

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 8-1

Jordan Spieth 10-1

Daniel Berger 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 20-1

Scottie Scheffler 25-1

Marc Leishman 28-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Sam Burns 30-1

Si-Woo Kim 35-1

Sergio Garcia 40-1

Ryan Palmer 40-1

Harris English 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Charl Schwartzel 55-1

Matt Kuchar 60-1

Thomas Pieters 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Charles Howell 66-1

Aaron Wise 66-1

Keith Mitchell 66-1

Luke List 66-1

Russell Knox 70-1

Talor Gooch 70-1

Peter Uihlein 70-1

Cameron Champ 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Carlos Ortiz 80-1

Antoine Rozner 90-1

Brandt Snedeker 90-1

Camilo Villegas 100-1

Ryan Moore 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Sebastian Munoz 100-1

Jhonattan Vegas 125-1

John Catlin 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

Wyndham Clark 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Pat Perez 150-1

Adam Schenk 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Doc Redman 150-1

Martin Laird 150-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Scott Piercy 150-1