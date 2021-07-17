The 2021 Open Championship enters the weekend with two more days of exciting golf ahead at one of the best courses in the United Kingdom. Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, is hosting this event for the first time in a decade, and the scenery and the golf have both been awesome through 36 holes.

The course has played quite easy thus far with only a handful of players who made the cut currently over par and the leader -- Louis Oosthuizen at 11-under 129 -- setting a new all-time Open Championship scoring record through 36 holes. Hopefully, the weather beats back a little bit on Saturday and Sunday.

Regardless, the last 36 holes should be fantastic starting with Moving Day. They almost always are at an Open Championship, and with the leaderboard we've been given -- Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka all join Oosthuizen near the top -- it's not difficult to envision a thrilling closing stretch.

There has not been much movement at the top as Round 3 got rolling on Saturday, leaving Oosthuizen, Morikawa and Spieth the opportunity to battle it out amongst each other while separating from the rest of the field. You can catch all 10 hours of it on Saturday either online or on TV (as long as you wake up early enough).

Check out a full set of Round 3 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our Open coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's second major.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 17

Round 3 start time: 4 a.m. [Open tee times]

Open live stream: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes (14-16) -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on Golf Channel, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)