Defending champion Jon Rahm and a star-studded PGA Tour field tee off Thursday at historic Muirfield Village for the 2021 Memorial Tournament as the top players prepare for the U.S. Open in two weeks. Rahm won by three strokes last year despite a Sunday round of 75, and the victory elevated him to the top spot in the World Golf Ranking, where he spent four weeks. Now ranked third, Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Memorial Tournament odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Others in the Memorial field expected to contend include Bryson DeChambeau (14-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1) and Jordan Spieth (14-1).

Can Spieth, who was the runner-up last week, keep up his phenomenal run? Or can an overlooked player like Xander Schauffele (22-1) make a bigger impact on your 2021 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf lineups?

2021 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf picks

Gehman isn't expecting anything less than the best from Spieth this week, despite his misstep Sunday at Colonial. The 27-year-old went 3-over par after holding the 54-hole lead, but his runner-up finish was his fourth time in the top three since February. He won the Valero Texas open and has eight top-10's in 18 events. "He's been the best player in 2021, and it's not particularly close," Gehman tells SportsLine, and he is sticking with the Texan at Muirfield.

On the other hand, Gehman is not sure what to expect from Viktor Hovland and is slightly fading him at The Memorial 2021. The Norwegian followed consecutive T-3 finishes with a T-30 last week, shooting a pair of 75's after an opening-round 69. He is a great ball-striker and has the ability to contend, but he has been outside the top 20 in six of his past eight starts. Hovland is in the mix of contenders at 18-1, but Gehman has better options and doesn't have him in his top 10.

