History may well be made Sunday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island as Phil Mickelson looks to become the oldest winner in major championship history. That's the main storyline entering the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship, but Mickelson's journey back to the top is one of only a number of interesting takes entering the final 18 holes at one of the most picturesque courses in the nation.

Brooks Koepka sits just one shot back of Mickelson entering Sunday's final round and even tied him for the lead late Saturday. The four-time major winner aims to capture his third PGA Championship in the last four years and tops the odds board for the second straight day. Louis Oosthuizen is looking for his second major win, and the 42-year-old is only two shots back of Lefty, with whom he shared the 36-hole lead.

But the focus is indeed on Mickelson, who is looking to become the 14th man to win six majors and the oldest to ever capture a crown at this level. The Wanamaker Trophy is completely up for grabs Sunday, and there should be no doubt that the rooting interest of those in attendance at Kiawah Island will be focused on Lefty and his big, shiny glasses.

There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. Check out a full set of Round 4 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers.

