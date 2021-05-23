Sunday at a major championship, there's nothing in sports like it. Especially so this year at the 2021 PGA Championship considering some of the pairings that are set for the finale at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.

The day is, of course, headlined by Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, with a combined nine major championships between them, who will play together in the final pairing at 2:30 p.m. ET with the rest of the golf world awaiting what should be -- if Round 3 was any indication -- an incredible outcome.

There are great undercard pairings, too. Will Zalatoris and Ian Poulter will engage in a potential Ryder Cup preview match. Rickie Fowler (!!) and Jordan Spieth have an afternoon tee time together. Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay will play together for the second day in a row. And a pair of absolute compressors of the golf ball -- Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, both five back -- will tee off just before the two men at the top of the board.

Let's take a look at all the pairings and tee times heading into Round 4 on Sunday as play at the PGA Championship continues in South Carolina. All times Eastern

2021 PGA Championship tee times, Sunday pairings

7:30 a.m. -- Brian Gay

7:40 a.m. -- Rasmus Hojgaard, Garrick Higgo

7:50 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Brendan Steel

8 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Ben An

8:10 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Brad Marek

8:20 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Harris English

8:30 a.m. -- Robert Streb, Cam Davis

8:40 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge

8:50 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Abraham Ancer

9 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

9:10 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

9:20 a.m. -- Sam Horsfield, Danny Willett

9:30 a.m. -- Tom Lewis, Chan Kim

9:40 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Stewart Cink

9:50 a.m. -- Jason Day, Wyndham Clark

10:10 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Lee Westwood

10:30 a.m. -- Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre

10:40 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise

10:50 a.m. -- Daniel van Tonder, Viktor Hovland

11 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa

11:10 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm

11:20 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Alex Noren

11:30 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

11:40 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

11:50 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama

12 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington

12:10 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Ian Poulter

12:20 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Scottie Scheffler

12:30 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen

12:40 p.m. -- Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski

12:50 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak

1 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:10 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

1:40 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

1:50 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

2 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann

2:10 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Branden Grace

2:20 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman

2:30 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka