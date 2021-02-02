This week's Waste Management Open feels like a breath of fresh air following last week's Patrick Reed Rules Invitational -- alternative name: the Farmers Insurance Open -- and fans will be in attendance to watch a really strong field take on TPC Scottsdale. While the famous 16th hole will not have its usual theatrics, the aura of the place this week should be better than what we've seen over the last six months.

Let's take a closer look at this week's contest, with odds and prop bets provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Event information

What: Phoenix Open

When: Feb. 4-7

Where: TPC Scottsdale -- Scottsdale, Arizona

Three things to know

1. Elite winners: The list of winners at this tournament is low-key elite. In the past decade, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson have all won here. With a top-heavy group playing this year (see field below), I imagine we get another monster name added to this list.

2. About those fans: The Phoenix Open is expecting somewhere around 5,000 fans a day, which will likely feel like an Olympics opening ceremony compared to what we've seen over the last several months. The biggest place this will be felt is at the crazed (and overhyped!) par-3 16th. On a normal day, the tournament sees about three times this total surrounding that hole alone. So it will be fairly eerie, but it also means a simple hole that plays tricky because of the normal noise should return to being a simple hole.

3. J.T. is back: Following the fallout from the homophobic slur he used at the Tournament of Champions to start 2021, we haven't seen Justin Thomas in the United States. He played the Abu Dhabi Championship a few weeks ago (where he missed the cut), but the narrative around him this week will be interesting and, I suspect, probably subtle given the time that's elapsed and everything we've had to holler about (like the Patrick Reed situation) in the interim.

Grading the field

Even with top players like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau headed to the Middle East for the Saudi International, this field is still pretty incredible. It includes five of the top 10 players in the world -- Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson -- and an even higher OWGR ranking than last week's Farmers Insurance Open. For the sake of context, this field is stronger than the last WGC event of 2019 and either of the last two Tour Championships. Grade: A-

Phoenix Open picks

Xander Schauffele Winner (11-1): He was terrific last week at a place where he has not really thrived before. He's never finished worse than top 20 at this course, and nobody in this field has a better strokes-gained number than Schauffele so far in 2021. It feels like he's flying in under the radar a bit. Rory McIlroy Top 10 (+120): He faded to a T16 last week, but he's hitting the hell out of it. Nobody in this field has been better off the tee so far in 2021, and as Ben Coley recently noted, that will be useful at a place like TPC Scottsdale where you can overpower the par 5s and reach (or nearly reach) some of the par 4s. Sam Burns Sleeper (70-1): Hard fade last weekend with a 75 on Sunday to a T18 finish, but he's kept up his ball-striking from the end of 2020. Only J.T. has been better than Burns from tee to green over the last 90 days than Burns -- not Rahm, not Rory, not Xander. I think the momentum carries into this week.

