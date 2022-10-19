Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler get a later start to the PGA Tour season – likely hoping it ends in another showdown – when the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina tees off Thursday. McIlroy rallied from six strokes down on the final day to beat Scheffler and claim the FedEx Cup title at East Lake two months ago. Now he has designs on taking the young star's No. 1 ranking this week at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. McIlroy is the defending champion of the CJ Cup, which was played at The Summit Club in Las Vegas last year. The top two golfers in the world will be joined by a loaded field that also includes two-time CJ Cup winner Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, the runner-up last year. In all, 15 of the top 20 golfers in the World Golf Ranking are scheduled to compete. The 78-golfer CJ Cup 2022 field also includes 10 top golfers from South Korea, the tournament's original home.
McIlroy is the 13-2 favorite in its latest 2022 CJ Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Rahm (9-1), Scheffler (12-1) and Thomas (14-1). Spieth (28-1) and Morikawa (30-1) also could be contenders in a 2022 CJ Cup field that also features Viktor Hovland (22-1), Sungjae Im (22-1) and reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1).
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.
He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.
At the Zozo Championship, McDonald nailed a first-round leader, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele before he closed with four consecutive birdies to lead by one stroke after Thursday's round. The expert also hit two of his three matchup plays, including tournament winner Keegan Bradley over Corey Conners, one of the pre-tournament favorites. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.
Top 2022 CJ Cup expert picks
Surprisingly, McDonald is fading Tom Kim, the young South Korean star who is right in the mix of favorites. The 20-year-old just won his second tournament two weeks ago, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice before age 21. He went 24 under at TPC Summerlin to win the Shriners, and he has risen quickly to No. 15 in the world rankings. Still, the expert expects his lack of power off the tee (192nd in driving distance) to be a major hindrance on the lengthy Congaree layout. Kim also is likely to be weary, having played in Japan last week.
On the other hand, the expert knows McIlroy has more than enough power to tear up another Tom Fazio design. The 33-year-old ranked second in driving distance (321 yards) last season and led the tour in scoring average (68.67). His victory at The Summit Club last year and two wins at Quail Hollow are among his many excellent performances on Fazio designs, so he shouldn't have much trouble at Congaree. He also comes in off three straight top-fives on the DP World Tour, so he should pick up right where he left off with the world's top ranking in sight. See who else to pick here.
2022 CJ Cup odds, field, top contenders
Rory McIlroy +650
Jon Rahm +900
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Max Homa +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Sungjae Im +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Shane Lowry +2200
Jordan Spieth +2200
Viktor Hovland +2800
Tom Kim +2800
Sam Burns +2800
Collin Morikawa +2800
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Taylor Montgomery +4500
Keegan Bradley +4500
Billy Horschel +4500
Aaron Wise +4500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Andrew Putnam +6500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Tom Hoge +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Mito Pereira +7000
Keith Mitchell +7000
Emiliano Grillo +7000
Cam Davis +7000
Tommy Fleetwood +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Scott Stallings +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Jason Day +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Adam Hadwin +8000
Taylor Moore +10000
Sebastian Munoz +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Matt Kuchar +10000
Harris English +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Kurt Kitayama +13000
K.H. Lee +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Webb Simpson +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
S.H. Kim +15000
Ryan Palmer +15000
Luke List +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Trey Mullinax +18000
Gary Woodland +18000
Brendon Todd +18000
Lee Hodges +20000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Brendan Steele +20000
Troy Merritt +25000
Justin Suh +25000
Danny Willett +30000
Chez Reavie +30000
Lucas Glover +40000
John Huh +40000
Yoseop Seo +50000
Yongjun Bae +100000
Sanghyun Park +100000
Sanghun Shin +100000
Chanmin Jung +100000
Yeongsu Kim +100000