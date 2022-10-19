Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler get a later start to the PGA Tour season – likely hoping it ends in another showdown – when the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina tees off Thursday. McIlroy rallied from six strokes down on the final day to beat Scheffler and claim the FedEx Cup title at East Lake two months ago. Now he has designs on taking the young star's No. 1 ranking this week at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. McIlroy is the defending champion of the CJ Cup, which was played at The Summit Club in Las Vegas last year. The top two golfers in the world will be joined by a loaded field that also includes two-time CJ Cup winner Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, the runner-up last year. In all, 15 of the top 20 golfers in the World Golf Ranking are scheduled to compete. The 78-golfer CJ Cup 2022 field also includes 10 top golfers from South Korea, the tournament's original home.

McIlroy is the 13-2 favorite in its latest 2022 CJ Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Rahm (9-1), Scheffler (12-1) and Thomas (14-1). Spieth (28-1) and Morikawa (30-1) also could be contenders in a 2022 CJ Cup field that also features Viktor Hovland (22-1), Sungjae Im (22-1) and reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1). Before you lock in any 2022 CJ Cup picks or bets, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions, best bets and sleepers from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

At the Zozo Championship, McDonald nailed a first-round leader, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele before he closed with four consecutive birdies to lead by one stroke after Thursday's round. The expert also hit two of his three matchup plays, including tournament winner Keegan Bradley over Corey Conners, one of the pre-tournament favorites. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice cashed in huge.

Top 2022 CJ Cup expert picks

Surprisingly, McDonald is fading Tom Kim, the young South Korean star who is right in the mix of favorites. The 20-year-old just won his second tournament two weeks ago, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice before age 21. He went 24 under at TPC Summerlin to win the Shriners, and he has risen quickly to No. 15 in the world rankings. Still, the expert expects his lack of power off the tee (192nd in driving distance) to be a major hindrance on the lengthy Congaree layout. Kim also is likely to be weary, having played in Japan last week.

On the other hand, the expert knows McIlroy has more than enough power to tear up another Tom Fazio design. The 33-year-old ranked second in driving distance (321 yards) last season and led the tour in scoring average (68.67). His victory at The Summit Club last year and two wins at Quail Hollow are among his many excellent performances on Fazio designs, so he shouldn't have much trouble at Congaree. He also comes in off three straight top-fives on the DP World Tour, so he should pick up right where he left off with the world's top ranking in sight. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 CJ Cup golf picks

2022 CJ Cup odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +900

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Max Homa +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Sungjae Im +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Shane Lowry +2200

Jordan Spieth +2200

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tom Kim +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Billy Horschel +4500

Aaron Wise +4500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Andrew Putnam +6500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Tom Hoge +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Mito Pereira +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Cam Davis +7000

Tommy Fleetwood +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Scott Stallings +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Jason Day +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Taylor Moore +10000

Sebastian Munoz +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Matt Kuchar +10000

Harris English +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

K.H. Lee +13000

J.J. Spaun +13000

Webb Simpson +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

S.H. Kim +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Luke List +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Trey Mullinax +18000

Gary Woodland +18000

Brendon Todd +18000

Lee Hodges +20000

Byeong Hun An +20000

Brendan Steele +20000

Troy Merritt +25000

Justin Suh +25000

Danny Willett +30000

Chez Reavie +30000

Lucas Glover +40000

John Huh +40000

Yoseop Seo +50000

Yongjun Bae +100000

Sanghyun Park +100000

Sanghun Shin +100000

Chanmin Jung +100000

Yeongsu Kim +100000