TPC Southwind will host the PGA Tour playoff opener starting Thursday at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The course was the site of the WGC-St. Jude Invitational the past three years, but a revamped schedule meant an upgrade for the track in Memphis, Tenn. Now, the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings – minus a handful of withdrawals – will chase the coveted FedEx Cup and the $18 million that goes with it. Scottie Scheffler comes in at the top of the standings, boasting a 1,220-point lead, but he can't let up. British Open champion Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele and 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay round out the top five. Rory McIroy, red-hot Tony Finau and Justin Thomas are right behind, and elite players like Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm could make a leap with the 2,000 points awarded to this week's winner.
McIlroy is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Many top contenders are bunched up at 20-1 or shorter, including Scheffler (14-1), Smith (16-1), Cantlay (16-1), Rahm (16-1), Thomas (16-1), Schauffele (16-1) and Finau (20-1). Burns is priced at 22-1 and Spieth is 25-1 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 field. Before locking in any 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, you need to check out the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.
McDonald took a risk last week at the Wyndham Championship in fading Sedgefield Country Club ace Webb Simpson, who had nine top-10's in 13 appearances. Simpson had a rough week and was 2-over and headed for a missed cut before he withdrew.
McDonald just missed on his longshot play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with 80-1 shot Taylor Pendrith battling for the lead all week until winner Tony Finau's dominant Sunday. He also pegged Pendrith as the first-round leader at 70-1, and the Canadian shared that honor with Finau.
Now, McDonald has studied the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of his 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks and predictions.
Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship expert picks
Shockingly, McDonald is fading Burns this week, even though he was a runner-up here last year. The three-time winner this season lost last year's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in a playoff with Abraham Ancer (now with LIV Golf). Burns had two rounds of 64 and was 16-under par, but he was second in the field in strokes gained putting (1.575). Burns hasn't gained more than 1.5 strokes putting all year and is at .579 for the season. He hasn't posted a top-10 finish since June.
On the other hand, Sungjae Im comes in red-hot, and McDonald is thrilled to back him at 35-1. The South Korean has been a runner-up in his past two outings, going 29-under par in the 3M Open and last week's Wyndham Championship. McDonald expects the 24-year-old's skill on his long iron shots to really pay off this week, and Im is in the top 10 on tour in both strokes gained off the tee and tee to green. He has two tour victories already, and McDonald is predicting another. See who else to pick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship here.
How to make 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf picks
Before this week's PGA Tour event in Memphis, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. They include a longshot who comes in at massive triple-digit odds. This golfer is at his best with an iron in his hand and knows leaving his unpredictable driver in the bag is his best chance to pull off a shocking win. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's FedEx Cup Playoff picks, over at SportsLine.
So which 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks should you target? Where does all the betting value lie for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022, all from the expert who's up more than 52 units on outright plays in 2022, and find out.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field
See full FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Rory McIlroy +1100
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Cameron Smith +1600
Jon Rahm +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Tony Finau +2000
Sam Burns +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Will Zalatoris +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Viktor Hovland +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Billy Horschel +4000
Joohyung Kim +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Max Homa +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Aaron Wise +6000
Corey Conners +6500
Davis Riley +7500
Taylor Pendrith +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Webb Simpson +9000
Harold Varner III +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Scott Stallings +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Mito Pereira +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Cameron Tringale +12500
Justin Rose +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Marc Leishman +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Jason Day +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Adam Long +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Brendan Steele +15000
Wyndham Clark +17500
Emiliano Grillo +17500
Sebastian Munoz +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
Kevin Kisner +17500
Chez Reavie +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Anirban Lahiri +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Jhonattan Vegas +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Stewart Cink +22500
Luke List +22500
Aaron Rai +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Kevin Streelman +22500
K.H. Lee +22500
Kurt Kitayama +22500
Brandon Wu +22500
Callum Tarren +22500
Matthew NeSmith +25000
John Huh +25000
Russell Knox +27500
Adam Svensson +27500
Troy Merritt +27500
Ryan Palmer +30000
J.J. Spaun +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Martin Laird +30000
C.T. Pan +30000
Trey Mullinax +30000
Andrew Putnam +35000
Chesson Hadley +35000
Doug Ghim +40000
Beau Hossler +40000
Danny Lee +40000
Nate Lashley +40000
Hayden Buckley +40000
David Lipsky +40000
Peter Malnati +40000
Rickie Fowler +40000
Greyson Sigg +40000
Dylan Frittelli +40000
Joel Dahmen +40000
Patrick Rodgers +40000
Tyler Duncan +40000
Michael Thompson +50000
James Hahn +50000
Vince Whaley +50000
Adam Schenk +50000
Mackenzie Hughes +50000
Sam Ryder +50000
Scott Piercy +50000
Chad Ramey +50000
Sepp Straka +50000