The inaugural season of LIV Golf rolls along this week as 48 players travel just outside Chicago, Illinois, to Rich Harvest Farms for the league's fifth event on the calendar. Hoping to produce the same fireworks as the Boston event, winner Dustin Johnson headlines a field which features 46 of the same 48 players that played just a couple weeks ago.

David Puig is set to make his professional debut and has replaced Adrian Otaegui in the competition. The former standout at Arizona State was a top-10 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings who will participate in his third LIV Golf event and first as a professional. 

Outside of Puig and Henrik Stenson returning from a bout with vertigo that forced him to withdraw in Boston, the field remains the same. World No. 3 Cameron Smith and Boston runners-up Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri are all set for their second experience with LIV Golf. Despite each enjoying a strong 54 holes in their debuts, the mountain to track down Johnson in the season-long race remains steep.

The two-time major winner sets the pace with 94 points, and is followed by LIV Golf Portland winner Branden Grace with 77 points. In third is Johnson's teammate Talor Gooch with 48 points as the American is coming off a solo fourth-place finish at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.

Ascending to No. 35 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Gooch is in the midst of some fantastic form and has done no worse than a ninth-place finish in his four prior LIV Golf showings. Gooch, Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez will hope to climb to the top of the team podium once again as their squad, 4 Aces, has claimed victory in three consecutive tournaments.

How to watch LIV Golf in Chicago

Event: LIV Golf in Chicago | Sept. 16-18
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Rich Harvest Farms -- Sugar Grove, Illinois
Live streamLIVGolf.comFacebookYouTube

Teams for LIV Golf in Chicago

Team NameCaptainMembers

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Hy Flyers

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Punch

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Majesticks

Lee Westwood

Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Shaun Norris

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Niblicks

Bubba Watson (non-playing)

Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Scott Vincent, David Puig, Jediah Morgan