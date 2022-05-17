Not so long ago, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson squared off in a one-on-one special aptly called "The Match," which Mickelson went on to win after 22 holes of play. Fast-forward just under four years later and Woods is in the midst of another career reincarnation, while Mickelson will not be defending his title at the PGA Championship 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club. Mickelson was victorious after entering last year's event as a 200-1 long shot, and Woods heads into Thursday as a 50-1 option in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

In 2018, Woods finished second at the PGA Championship and went on to win the Masters the next year. This year's 2022 PGA Championship field is full of talent outside of the top group of favorites, and golfers like Patrick Cantlay (20-1), who is coming off a win in the better-ball portion of the Zurich Classic, and former PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (30-1), could also make a run for the Wanamaker Trophy. Before locking in your 2022 PGA Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, it's up almost $7,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. The model also nailed Tiger Woods' exact finishing position at Augusta National before the tournament started (47th). In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 PGA Championship leaderboard.

Model's top 2022 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2022: McIlroy, a 20-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Southern Hills and barely cracks the top 10. McIlroy is coming off a strong showing at the Wells Fargo Championship, securing a fifth-place finish earlier this month.

McIlroy has now finished in the top five in his last two starts, but the 33-year-old has struggled mightily with his putter this season, which doesn't bode well for his chances this week at Southern Hills. In fact, McIlroy enters the 2022 PGA Championship ranked 134th in putting average (1.765) and 140th in one-putt percentage (39.32). Plus, McIlroy hasn't topped a leaderboard over his last 29 major appearances and his short game struggles suggest that won't change at the PGA Championship 2022.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish in the 2022 PGA Championship. All eyes will be on Woods once again in his second crack at a major since his return from a devastating car accident just over a year ago. On Monday following his nine-hole practice at Southern Hills, he seemed loose and in good spirits while walking the course.

Even the most casual of sports bettors watched 80-1 Rich Strike come out of nowhere to win the Kentucky Derby on May 7, so many will hope for another grand Cinderella story this weekend. While it was encouraging to see Woods play through an entire tournament at the Masters a few weeks ago, he understandably was behind the average of the field when it came to his trademark driving distance. As Woods continues to reinvent himself, fans should expect him to have a better handle on knowing how aggressively to play following his 2022 debut at Augusta National. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods PGA Championship picks here.

How to make 2022 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

Who will win the 2022 PGA Championship, which long shots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected PGA Championship 2022 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed eight golf majors and is up nearly $7,500 since the restart.

2022 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Shane Lowry 30-1

Will Zalatoris 30-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 35-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Max Homa 55-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Cameron Young 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Bryson DeChambeau 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Gary Woodland 90-1

Patrick Reed 90-1

Jason Kokrak 90-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Justin Rose 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matthew Wolff 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Maverick McNealy 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Rickie Fowler 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Jhonattan Vegas 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Bubba Watson 150-1

Davis Riley 150-1

Erik Van Rooyen 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Adam Hadwin 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Na 175-1

Mito Pereira

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Davis

Sam Horsfield

Chris Kirk

Russell Knox

Bernd Wiesberger

Joel Dahmen

Robert Macintyre

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Branden Grace 225-1

Lanto Griffin 250-1

Matt Jones 250-1

Cameron Tringale 250-1

Ian Poulter 250-1

Francesco Molinari 250-1

Anirban Lahiri 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Stewart Cink 250-1

Lee Westwood 250-1

Lucas Herbert 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

J.J. Spaun 250-1

Kevin Streelman 250-1

Min Woo Lee 250-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 250-1

Martin Kaymer 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Oliver Bekker 300-1

Dean Burmester 300-1

Justin Harding 300-1

Patton Kizzire 300-1

Garrick Higgo 300-1

Henrik Stenson 300-1

Joohyung Kim 300-1

Troy Merritt 300-1

Lucas Glover 300-1

Pablo Larrazabal 300-1

Richard Bland 300-1

Brendan Steele 300-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Harry Higgs 350-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Shaun Norris 350-1

Scott Stallings 350-1

Beau Hossler 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 350-1

Zach Johnson 350-1

Laurie Canter 350-1

Takumi Kanaya 350-1

Hudson Swafford 400-1

Bio Kim 500-1

Daniel Van Tonder 500-1

Ryosuke Kinoshita 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Yuki Inamori 500-1

Chad Ramey 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Kramer Hickok 500-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 500-1

Ryan Brehm 750-1

Y.E. Yang 750-1

Alex Cejka 750-1

John Daly 750-1

Wyatt Worthington 1000-1

Shawn Warren 1500-1

Rich Beem 1500-1

Shaun Micheel 1500-1

Ryan Vermeer 1500-1

Colin Inglis 2000-1

Tim Feenstra 200-1

Zac Oakley 2000-1

Matthew Borchert 2000-1

Brandon Bingaman 2000-1

Kyle Mendoza 2000-1

Alex Beach 2000-1

Casey Pyne 2000-1

Austin Hurt 2000-1

Jared Jones 2000-1

Tyler Collet 2000-1

Michael Block 2000-1

Sean McCarty 2000-1

Dylan Newman 2000-1

Nic Ishee 2000-1

Paul Dickinson 2000-1

Jesse Mueller 2000-1