BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Despite a wacky first part of the week at the 2022 U.S. Open, a golf tournament will in fact be played starting Thursday. Despite almost no chatter of strategy and style in the early part of the week at The Country Club, a champion will still be crowned Sunday afternoon and history will be altered in ways the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour scuttlebutt cannot affect.

It has been one of the strangest weeks in recent major championship history, and we have no idea who is going to stand alone at the end of such an historical moment in golf. But it's time to start narrowing down who that player could possibly be come the weekend here at Brookline.

This golf course is seemingly going to play different than past U.S. Opens, and that could bring more styles than just the "hit it and go get it" type of player that seems to often win this tournament in the modern era.

With that in mind and current form as our guide, here's a look at the nine golfers who can win the 122nd U.S. Open. Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

