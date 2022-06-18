The third major of the 2022 golf season arrived with controversy swirling behind the scenes. However, the USGA ensured as little wind as possible was taken out of the sails of its premier event as 2022 U.S. Open contenders began taking on The Country Club. It's be the first time since 1988 that a national champion will be crowned in Brookline, Massachusetts, and some of the top contenders are playing with big-time momentum.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler put together a scorching effort over the second nine on Friday to vault into contention. Scheffler is aiming to become the sixth golfer to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same season.

He was not the favorite starting the tournament, though. That honor belonged to Rory McIlroy, who entered hotter than anyone else in the field after defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy has three other top 10 finishes in his four prior starts and is one of just four golfers to finish in the top 10 at three (or more) of the last five U.S. Opens.

McIlroy made the most of his momentum by opening play at The Country Club with a 67, and after a rough start Friday with a double bogey on the par-4 third, he scored birdie on three of his final seven holes to finish with a 69 and sit just one stroke off the lead -- the same position in which he entered the day. Should Rory get the job done this weekend, he will capture his first major championship since 2014.

Collin Morikawa went out and had the best Friday of anyone with a 4-under 66 with a bogey-free effort across his final 14 holes of the day to take the 36-hole lead. Joining him climbing up the leaderboard was Jon Rahm, who scored eagle on the 14th to post a 3-under 67 and sit one shot behind Morikawa alongside McIlroy, Beau Hossler, Aaron WIse and Hayden Buckley.

Meanwhile, the man making the most headlines entering the week, Phil Mickelson, missed the cut along with a bevy of other stars.

While attending the U.S. Open can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the third major of the year.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 18

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 3 coverage -- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 11 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 12 p.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 19

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

U.S. Open live stream: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Round 4 coverage -- 9-10 a.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 10 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Featured Holes (11-13) -- 11 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)