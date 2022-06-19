The 2022 U.S. Open is wide open with a leaderboard that's loaded with both former major champions and stars on the rise. After a chaotic Saturday that saw seven different players hold at least a share of the lead, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick will start the final round in the final pairing, tied for the lead at 4 under.

Zalatoris' 3-under 67 on Moving Day was the best round at the The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Saturday, a day that saw just seven players finish under par in a big change from the more advantageous scoring conditions of the first two rounds. Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick will be tested Sunday by the earlier action that includes reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm starting just one shot back and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler two behind the leaders. Rahm will tee off in the penultimate group with local favorite Keegan Bradley, while Scheffler is in the pairing just before that with Adam Hadwin.

Ten different golfers will start Sunday within four shots of the lead, including Rory McIlroy, who sits just three back at.1 under. as such, Sunday is setting up for a fantastic finish to golf's national championship.

Here is a look at every group starting in the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open. All times Eastern

2022 U.S. Open tee times, Round 4 pairings