Playing golf in the rain can be miserable. The only antidote for constantly wiping down grips, shaking out umbrellas and taking extra layers on and off is simply performing well. That was the case for the duo of Jason Day and Max Homa in Friday's second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac.

"I've always kind of liked U.S. Open formats in regards to how tough the golf course is," Day said. "You kind of have to grind it out. Obviously typically when you have tough conditions, long golf courses, tough conditions, thick rough, the guys that are playing well, they kind of usually find their way towards the top."

TPC Potomac was exactly that Friday as the early wave played to an average of 3 over, nearly four-strokes more difficult than Thursday. This didn't phase Day or Homa as the two fed off each other all day en route to rounds of 3-under 67 and 4-under 66 respectively.

In fact the only thing to rattle the two in their second rounds was their own wardrobe.

"I was talking to Max and he took his hat off on 18 because he hit his first putt way past and he goes, 'I flinched because water hit my club on the way back,'" Day said. "So my hat is -- it's soaked, so I decided to take it off and just -- I mean, not many times you see this hair, but hopefully this weather can kind of go away and we can have hats on for the weekend."

With all-time nice guy Rickie Fowler rounding out the group, Day extended his overnight margin while Homa propelled himself into contention and now finds his name directly below his playing competitor's on the leaderboard. The 31-year-old found his putting stroke in the second round, leading the field in strokes gained putting and sharing the low round of the morning with Chad Ramey and Luke List.

"Yesterday I played a really great round of golf and messed it up with probably just a bad decision off the tee and then a few bad shots in a row," Homa said. "But I've played great. I've hit the ball really well, I've hit my driver well, I've hit my irons great, I've made a ton of putts the last 27 holes."

The champion of this event in 2019 at Quail Hollow Golf Club, Homa was magnificent in Day's defense effort as the Australian has remained winless on the PGA Tour ever since his triumph in the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. The two have been in lockstep through their first 36 holes and despite their impressive play, both agreed that some time to decompress was more than needed.

"Jason and I have been talking about it for like two and a half hours, that we can't wait for it to be done and kick our feet up," Homa said. "I know he's got his bus here so he's going to go hang on the bus. I'm going to go sit on my bed and I think I deserve a soda after today, maybe some cookies, some kind of candy, I don't know. I'm going to kick my feet up."

As it stands with the afternoon wave just getting their play started in rainy Potomac, Maryland, the two will be paired together once again in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship. With even more weather on the way over the weekend, Day and Homa will battle the elements alongside one another once again, while also battling each other for their second Wells Fargo Championship crown.