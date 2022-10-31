The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba gets underway from El Camaleón Golf Course on Thursday, Nov. 3. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa are expected to be in the mix at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 2022 with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.
The latest 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba odds list Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, the back-to-back defending champion, as the 19-2 co-favorites. They're followed by Tony Finau (14-1), Morikawa (16-1), Billy Horschel (20-1) and Aaron Wise (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Should your World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 2022 bets include backing one of those favorites, or is there value in a longshot like Justin Rose (65-1)? Before locking in your 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2022 World Wide Technology Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Tony Finau, a four-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites at 14-1, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard and barely cracks the top-five. Finau recorded two wins and seven top-10 finishes last season, but he's struggled at Mayakoba in recent years.
In fact, Finau has finished T-45 or worse in two of his last three starts at Mayakoba. In addition, the 33-year-old was inconsistent with his putter last season, ranking 108th in overall putting average (1.610), 116th in one-putt percentage (39.08%) and 135th in total putting (246.8), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 2022 field.
Another surprise: Tom Hoge, a 27-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Hoge has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Hoge certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 33-year-old has finished T-13 or better in each of his four starts this season, and he's shot 70 or below in 10 consecutive rounds on the PGA Tour. If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2022 World Wide Technology Championship picks
2022 World Wide Technology Championship odds, field
