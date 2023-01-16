The PGA Tour returns to the mainland this week for the 2023 American Express in Palm Springs, Calif., and a surprisingly strong field will be on hand. The field is one of the best in the history of the event, once known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic. Five of the world's top 10 golfers are scheduled to tee off Thursday. The American Express field includes red-hot Jon Rahm and Sony Open winner Si Woo Kim, both former champions of this tournament. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, former FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also are highlights in The American Express 2023 field. The pro-am element remains, but the celebrities will be scarce, and the tournament is played over three courses. The final round will be played on the Stadium Course at PGA West.

The latest 2023 The American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 11-2 favorite, and he is followed by Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-2), and Tony Finau (12-1). Schauffele (16-1), Will Zalatoris (22-1), Tom Kim (22-1) and Sungjae Im (22-1) also are among the top contenders in The American Express 2023 field, while Si Woo Kim is priced at 35-1. Before you lock in any 2023 American Express picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He just missed a massive 130-1 score last week when Hayden Buckley finished second at the Sony Open. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up almost seven units on his plays overall, a profit of nearly $700 for $100 bettors.

McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, including hitting Hudson Swafford (250-1) at last year's The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 The American Express field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 The American Express expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Schauffele, and it's not only because he had to pull out of the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a sore back. The 29-year-old won three times last season, but his approach game has been faltering a bit lately. He ranked 185th in proximity from 150-175 yards last season, and he is outside the top 125 this season. He ranks outside the top 70 in approaches from 100-125. Those shots will be the bulk of the ones players will need to execute well this week. "Schauffele is an easy pass" against the other favorites, McDonald says.

The expert also knows Scheffler has four straight top-10's, including his runner-up at the Hero World Challenge. The highest-ranked golfer in the field will be looking to make a run back to No. 1 in the coming weeks. Scheffler won four times last season, including the Masters, and had four runner-up finishes. He finished third in Palm Springs in 2020, missed the cut the following year and was 25th last season. The 26-year-old was fourth in scoring average (69.3) and second in birdie average (4.6 per round) in 2021-22, so he can put up the low score he'll need. You can see who else to back this week at The American Express 2023 at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 The American Express golf picks

Before this week's PGA Tour event, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2023 The American Express. His outright plays feature three major long shots who come in at more than 60-1. One of these players had an excellent finish his last time in Palm Springs and has been in solid form. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's American Express picks, predictions, and best bets at SportsLine.

So which 2023 American Express picks should you target? Which overlooked golfer could pull off a victory that would pay off at more than 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for The American Express 2023, all from the expert who is up almost $700 on his PGA Tour picks this season, and find out.

2023 American Express odds, field, top contenders

See full The American Express 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +550

Patrick Cantlay +950

Scottie Scheffler +1100

Tony Finau +1500

Xander Schauffele +1900

Will Zalatoris +1900

Tom Kim +2000

Sungjae Im +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Sam Burns +2900

Si Woo Kim +2900

Brian Harman +3400

Aaron Wise +4200

Tom Hoge +4200

Taylor Montgomery +4500

Cameron Davis +4800

J.T. Poston +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Andrew Putnam +5500

K.H. Lee +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Jason Day +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Harris English +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8500

Justin Rose +8500

Patrick Rodgers +9500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9500

Davis Riley +9500

Thomas Detry +9500

Denny McCarthy +9500

Keith Mitchell +10000

Will Gordon +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Sebastian Munoz +11000

Brendan Steele +11000

Martin Laird +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Luke List +12000

Dean Burmester +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

Aaron Rai +14000

Russell Knox +14000

Lee Hodges +14000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Nick Taylor +16000

Greyson Sigg +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Patton Kizzire +16000

Sam Ryder +16000

Mark Hubbard +16000

Danny Willett +16000

Nate Lashley +16000

Robby Shelton +17000

S.H. Kim +17000

Justin Suh +17000

Kevin Yu +17000

Byeong Hun An +17000

Ben Taylor +17000

Troy Merritt +19000

Stewart Cink +19000

Callum Tarren +19000

Matthew NeSmith +19000

Erik Van Rooyen +21000

Satoshi Kodaira +21000

Adam Long +21000

Charley Hoffman +21000

David Lingmerth +21000