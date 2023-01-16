The PGA Tour returns to the mainland this week for the 2023 American Express in Palm Springs, Calif., and a surprisingly strong field will be on hand. The field is one of the best in the history of the event, once known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic. Five of the world's top 10 golfers are scheduled to tee off Thursday. The American Express field includes red-hot Jon Rahm and Sony Open winner Si Woo Kim, both former champions of this tournament. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, former FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele also are highlights in The American Express 2023 field. The pro-am element remains, but the celebrities will be scarce, and the tournament is played over three courses. The final round will be played on the Stadium Course at PGA West.
The latest 2023 The American Express odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 11-2 favorite, and he is followed by Cantlay (19-2), Scheffler (11-2), and Tony Finau (12-1). Schauffele (16-1), Will Zalatoris (22-1), Tom Kim (22-1) and Sungjae Im (22-1) also are among the top contenders in The American Express 2023 field, while Si Woo Kim is priced at 35-1. Before you lock in any 2023 American Express picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He just missed a massive 130-1 score last week when Hayden Buckley finished second at the Sony Open. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Tony Finau to win at 25-1, and is up almost seven units on his plays overall, a profit of nearly $700 for $100 bettors.
McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, including hitting Hudson Swafford (250-1) at last year's The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.
Top 2023 The American Express expert picks
Shockingly, McDonald is fading Schauffele, and it's not only because he had to pull out of the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a sore back. The 29-year-old won three times last season, but his approach game has been faltering a bit lately. He ranked 185th in proximity from 150-175 yards last season, and he is outside the top 125 this season. He ranks outside the top 70 in approaches from 100-125. Those shots will be the bulk of the ones players will need to execute well this week. "Schauffele is an easy pass" against the other favorites, McDonald says.
The expert also knows Scheffler has four straight top-10's, including his runner-up at the Hero World Challenge. The highest-ranked golfer in the field will be looking to make a run back to No. 1 in the coming weeks. Scheffler won four times last season, including the Masters, and had four runner-up finishes. He finished third in Palm Springs in 2020, missed the cut the following year and was 25th last season. The 26-year-old was fourth in scoring average (69.3) and second in birdie average (4.6 per round) in 2021-22, so he can put up the low score he'll need. You can see who else to back this week at The American Express 2023 at SportsLine.
2023 American Express odds, field, top contenders
Jon Rahm +550
Patrick Cantlay +950
Scottie Scheffler +1100
Tony Finau +1500
Xander Schauffele +1900
Will Zalatoris +1900
Tom Kim +2000
Sungjae Im +2100
Cameron Young +2100
Sam Burns +2900
Si Woo Kim +2900
Brian Harman +3400
Aaron Wise +4200
Tom Hoge +4200
Taylor Montgomery +4500
Cameron Davis +4800
J.T. Poston +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Andrew Putnam +5500
K.H. Lee +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Jason Day +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Harris English +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Taylor Pendrith +8500
Justin Rose +8500
Patrick Rodgers +9500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9500
Davis Riley +9500
Thomas Detry +9500
Denny McCarthy +9500
Keith Mitchell +10000
Will Gordon +10000
David Lipsky +10000
Sebastian Munoz +11000
Brendan Steele +11000
Martin Laird +12000
Brendon Todd +12000
Luke List +12000
Dean Burmester +12000
Emiliano Grillo +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Alex Smalley +12000
Aaron Rai +14000
Russell Knox +14000
Lee Hodges +14000
Jhonattan Vegas +16000
Nick Taylor +16000
Greyson Sigg +16000
Taylor Moore +16000
Patton Kizzire +16000
Sam Ryder +16000
Mark Hubbard +16000
Danny Willett +16000
Nate Lashley +16000
Robby Shelton +17000
S.H. Kim +17000
Justin Suh +17000
Kevin Yu +17000
Byeong Hun An +17000
Ben Taylor +17000
Troy Merritt +19000
Stewart Cink +19000
Callum Tarren +19000
Matthew NeSmith +19000
Erik Van Rooyen +21000
Satoshi Kodaira +21000
Adam Long +21000
Charley Hoffman +21000
David Lingmerth +21000