Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas is set to host the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge when the tournament begins Thursday morning. The Charles Schwab Challenge field is loaded and will be headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Tony Finau, surprising PGA Championship darling Michael Block. Scheffler is listed as the 4-1 betting favorite in the latest Charles Schwab Challenge odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The total 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge purse is $8.7 million, with $1.566 million going to the winner. Should you include a favorite like Scheffler, Spieth, or Finau in your one and done picks? Or would it make sense to go with a longshot like Tommy Fleetwood or Min Woo Lee? Before locking in your Charles Schwab Challenge one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure has nailed plenty of One and Done picks, including Luke List at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure backed 48-1 long shot Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and he came through for $271,100. At the WM Phoenix Open, McClure nailed Scheffler winning the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

At the Genesis Invitational, he was all over Max Homa, who finished in second place and took home $2.18 million. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McClure took 35-1 longshot Jason Day, who finished in 10th place for $485,000. And at Valspar Championship, McClure's top OAD pick, Tommy Fleetwood, finished in third place.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Charles Schwab Challenge one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge is Tommy Fleetwood. The 32-year-old veteran has long been considered one of the most talented all-around golfers in the world, but is still looking for his first career PGA Tour victory. Fleetwood's last three starts have all been impressive, with a 15th place finish at the RBC Heritage, a fifth place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, and an 18th place finish at last week's PGA Championship.

Fleetwood, the No. 23 ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is elite in several key metrics. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around-the-green (0.488), ninth in total strokes gained (1.758) and strokes gained tee-to-green (1.427), and 26th in strokes gained on approach (0.543). With the immense amount of talent in the Charles Schwab field, it's very possible that Fleetwood will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge one and done picks that is listed at 30-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.