With three elite PGA Tour golfers set to keep slugging it out for world No. 1 this week, setting 2023 Genesis Invitational fantasy golf lineups might be a chore. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are all at the top of their games. But the second straight designated event means a Genesis Invitational 2023 field that is stacked with stars. Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffle, Collin Morikawa and even Tiger Woods should draw attention for bettors making 2023 Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks. With 23 of the world's top 25 players set to compete, it will take work to decide which players to add to your 2023 Genesis Invitational fantasy lineups.

Rahm is ranked third in the world but is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Genesis Invitational odds. After he finished third last week, should the Spaniard be the top choice for your Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks? Or will Scheffler (10-1) or McIlroy (10-1) put you in a better position to win? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his picks since last season. At last week's Phoenix Open, four of the expert's top eight picks finished in the top 10, a group that included winner Scheffler. At Pebble Beach, six of Holliman's picks finished in the top 15, including champion Justin Rose and top-five finishers Denny McCarthy and Keith Mitchell.

Last season, he nailed the Tour Championship, saying Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scheffler. "He has a lot of ground to make up," Holliman said, "but he is the most well-rounded player in this field, so if anyone can do it, he can." The Northern Irishman was actually down by 10 through two holes Sunday but stormed back to claim the title. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 Genesis Invitational field. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and Genesis Invitational picks at SportsLine.

2023 Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is firmly behind is Rahm, as the expert has finally realized the Spaniard has few weaknesses. His poor work around the green and occasional putting woes have disappeared, and Rahm has been nearly unstoppable. Nine straight top-10 finishes worldwide speaks for itself, and he finished third last week. The 28-year-old has shot 68 or better in 12 of his past 14 rounds. He is first in scoring average and strokes gained total and second in greens in regulation and total driving. He is 13th in strokes gained around the green and 21st putting.

On the other hand, the expert isn't sold on Schauffele and is fading the California native, who barely cracks the expert's top 10. The 29-year-old's accuracy issues could make for a long (possibly short) week at Riviera. Schauffele is 131st in driving accuracy, and while he hits greens, he ranks 120th in proximity to the hole. That means he is likely to find a lot of trouble on a course where the fairways are unforgiving and greens are tough to hit. Schauffele has played this tournament five times, and his only top-10 finish came his first time out back in 2018. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Genesis Invitational golf rankings

For the Genesis Invitational 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including one priced around 30-1. This golfer "finally showed some spark" last week in Scottsdale and appears to be trending upward. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Holliman's PGA picks, only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Genesis Invitational? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Genesis Invitational fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.