Tiger Woods is playing in only his second competitive event of the year, and it's the biggest one at the 2023 Masters. Every shot from the 15-time major champion's first round will be shown live as Woods plays in a featured group Thursday morning at 10:18 a.m. ET alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

A couple groupings behind Woods will be his good friend Justin Thomas, with world No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young. If one had to peg a group from which this year's Masters champion may emerge, one would be hard-pressed to look past these three as they seemingly contend at each and every major championship.

As the afternoon hours roll through, the first featured group of the second wave will consist of 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, world No. 5 Max Homa and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett at 1:36 p.m.

The final tee time of the day belongs to the 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, who looks as primed as ever to secure his second green jacket. He is playing with Tommy Fleetwood and Tony Finau at 2:00 p.m.

You can have a look at the full featured groups schedule for Thursday as well as the full streaming options for Round 1 below, and you can find the full list of Round 1 tee times at this link here. All times Eastern

10:18 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

10:42 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

1:36 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

2:00 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 6

Round 1 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35 - 11:50 p.m. on CBS