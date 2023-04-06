The 2023 Masters is finally underway. A field of 86 players -- reduced following the Thursday withdrawal of Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris -- took on Augusta National Golf Club with aspirations of slipping on the famed green jacket by Sunday. Highlighted by the three-headed monster atop the golf world that is reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy (seeking the career grand slam in his ninth try) and 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm, this year's field features a litany of players with a realistic chance to make history.

Rahm was the one member of this triumvirate to retain his power -- at least temporarily. Firing a 7-under 65 in Round 1, Rahm bounced back from an opening-hole double bogey and played himself into a share of the 18-hole lead. The Spaniard will aim to keep the momentum rolling into Friday at 1:18 p.m. ET alongside Cameron Young (-5) and Justin Thomas (-2) in one of the more competitive groups of the day.

The world No. 3 shares that lead with a fellow European in Viktor Hovland. The young Norwegian was simply flawless alongside Xander Schauffele and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods on Thursday. While Hovland and Schauffele attempt to position themselves for a weekend run at the green jacket, Woods just hopes to be present while aiming to make the cut for a 23rd straight Masters, which would tie an all-time record.

Woods will need a mighty effort on Friday if he is to be around for the final 36 holes. His group begins Round 2 a couple spots ahead of Rahm and Co. at 12:54 p.m. And before the two European headmen get going, it is the American co-leader who will have the chance to separate. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka looked like his old self on Thursday with his play leading the collective golf world to buzz about whether he may, in fact, be back. We'll surely find out starting at 8:18 a.m.

All Friday tee times were moved up 30 minutes due to potential inclement weather invading Augusta, Georgia, on Friday afternoon.

2023 Masters tee times, Friday pairings



All times Eastern