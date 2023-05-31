The PGA Tour heads to Jack's Place for another designated event, so all the stars are back in action for the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The tournament tees off Thursday in Dublin, Ohio, and Scottie Scheffler is one of a handful of elite players who didn't take last week off. The world's No. 1 player tied for third last week at Colonial, while stars like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay took a break after the PGA Championship. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth also played last week and will be vying for the prestigious Memorial Tournament title on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Scheffler is the 6-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Memorial Tournament golf odds. Rahm, who won the Memorial in 2020, is right behind at 7-1, and 2019 and 2021 champion Cantlay is priced at 10-1. McIlroy (12-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Hovland (20-1) and Morikawa (22-1) also are among the favorites. Spieth (30-1), Justin Thomas (30-1) and Cameron Young (30-1) also are expected to be top contenders in the Memorial Tournament 2023 field. Before making any 2023 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Shockingly, Nejad is steering clear of McIlroy, given his history at Muirfield Village and his inconsistent play. The four-time major champion has played Muirfield 11 times and has four top-10 finishes, the most recent in 2018. He has finished T-18 or worse in the past four. McIlroy has a victory at the CJ Cup in October but has just four top-10 finishes in nine tour events this season. The Northern Irishman tied for seventh at the PGA Championship but has been out of sorts. He is struggling to hit fairways (189th in driving accuracy) and greens (154th in greens in regulation).

Meanwhile, Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has been in a groove, and Nejad loves the value on him at 35-1. Hatton has finished in the top 20 in four straight tournaments, including top-fives at the Byron Nelson and Arnold Palmer. He rebounded from a 77 to shoot 6-under par over the final three rounds to tie for 15th at the PGA Championship. The 31-year-old ranks third on tour in strokes gained total, 12th in total driving and fifth in scoring average. Hatton "simply checks all the boxes," Nejad says. "I think he has a shot to win the Memorial," and this is a great price. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Memorial Tournament and is picking his longshots, including one player who's priced higher than 60-1. The expert says this golfer "recently flashed the ability to contend" and has a strong history at Muirfield. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, and which golfer could bring a huge payday of more than 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for Memorial Tournament 2023, all from the expert coming off a three-month span where he was up 70 units, and find out.

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

K.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1