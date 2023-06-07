Sandwiched in between an elevated event and the U.S. Open, the 2023 RBC Canadian Open won't have the strongest of fields this week. But as the third oldest championship with PGA Tour affiliation, it's still an event steeped in tradition and importance. Despite an absolutely loaded PGA Tour schedule, Rory McIlroy will make the journey north of the border with designs on capturing his third consecutive RBC Canadian Open win. McIlroy won by seven shots in 2019, and then after a two-year layoff because of the pandemic, captured a two-shot win in 2022 to make it two in a row.

A win would make McIlroy the first three-peat winner on the PGA Tour since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-2011. McIlroy is the 9-2 favorite in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. A Canadian golfer has never won the national open, but Corey Conners (20-1), Mackenzie Hughes (75-1), Adam Svensson (55-1), Nick Taylor (70-1), Adam Hadwin (35-1) and Taylor Pendrith (80-1) will all hope to change that at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Before locking in your 2023 RBC Canadian Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the RBC Canadian Open 2023: Sam Burns, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the favorites at 14-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Burns has struggled with consistency at times this season, missing the cut in four tournaments. He missed the cut in back-to-back tournaments last month at the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship before finishing T-6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Burns ranks outside the top 150 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green (-0.312) and is outside the top 100 in driving accuracy (57.62%). His inconsistency in those areas have led to his four missed cuts and limited him to one victory this season. The model has him finishing outside the top five this weekend, making him a golfer to avoid with 2023 RBC Canadian Open bets.

Another surprise: Adam Hadwin, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hadwin is coming off a missed cut at the Memorial Tournament last week, but this is an event that he's made several runs at throughout his decade-long PGA Tour career.

Hadwin has three top-10 finishes at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing T-4 in 2011, T-7 in 2015 and sixth in 2019. Hadwin has one career PGA Tour victory at the 2017 Valspar Championship and he's currently ranked 75th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He's had four top-10 finishes during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, and he ranks 39th on tour in total strokes gained (0.711). See who else to pick here.

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, field

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Tyrrell Hatton 12-1

Sam Burns 14-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Corey Conners 20-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

Adrian Meronk 50-1

Adam Svensson 55-1

Joseph Bramlett 60-1

Ludvig Aberg 65-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Eric Cole 75-1

Mackenzie Hughes 75-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Sam Stevens 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Maverick McNealy 90-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Ben Griffin 100-1

Michael Kim 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

S.H. Kim 100-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Harry Hall 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Vincent Norman 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Webb Simpson 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

David Lipsky 125-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Davis Thompson 175-1

Aaron Baddeley 175-1

Cameron Champ 175-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Dylan Wu 175-1

Carson Young 175-1

Patton Kizzire 200-1

Lanto Griffin 225-1

Chez Reavie 225-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Charley Hoffman 275-1

Carl Yuan 275-1

Aaron Cockerill 275-1

Augusto Nunez 275-1

Jake Knapp 300-1