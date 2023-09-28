The 2023 Ryder Cup begins on Friday at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, marking the event's first-ever trip to Italy's capital. The match play competition will see Team USA vs. Team Europe in a mix of alternate shot and best ball matches on Friday and Saturday, before 12 singles matches on Sunday. The top 10 players in Official World Golf Ranking are part of the Ryder Cup 2023 field, with the United States having six of them. The U.S. is the reigning champions, having won two years ago 19-9, but the Europeans have won the last six Ryder Cups contested in Europe.

With Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm leading the way, the Europeans are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest 2023 Ryder Cup odds. Team USA is going off at +110, while a tie would return +1100. Before you lock in your 2023 Ryder Cup picks and prop bets, be sure to see the best bets and predictions from SportsLine's Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour. Since July, McDonald has gone 11-6-1 with his head-to-head picks, including an 8-1 record over the last three weeks of last season. He also nailed Russell Henley to be the first-round leader in the Wyndham Championship, at 40-1 odds.

Top 2023 Ryder Cup prop bets

One surprise: McDonald's 2023 Ryder Cup best bets include backing Xander Schauffele to finish as the top points scorer at +1500. This is Schauffele's second Ryder Cup appearance, and he posted a 3-1-0 record his last time out in 2021. He went 2-0 in alternate shot format and 1-0 in best ball format before falling to McIlroy in singles match play. However, one of those alternate shot victories came over McIlroy and Ian Poulter as Schauffele teamed with Patrick Cantlay.

Now, Schauffele has the experience of having a Ryder Cup under his belt, which should only benefit him this weekend. He had a dominant PGA Tour season, finishing runner-up in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and placing in the top 10 in half of his 22 events. He's also shown his mettle in recent singles matches, going 2-0 in his Presidents Cup career and going 4-1 at the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play. Schauffele is a proven commodity in both team events and in singles play, so you can see why McDonald is high on him. See the rest of McDonald's best prop bets right here.

2023 Ryder Cup odds, teams

Odds to win:

Team Europe -105

Team USA +105

Tie +1100

Team USA:

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Team Europe:

Ludvig Aberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka