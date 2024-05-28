Looking at past tournament results will only aid so much when making 2024 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks, considering the event changes courses each year. This year's, which begins Thursday, will be played at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, which last hosted in 2019. So, one should focus more on the leaderboard from that year rather than the last few years when crafting an RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf strategy. Rory McIlroy was victorious the last time this event was at Hamilton, and he's the +300 favorite in the latest RBC Canadian Open 2024 odds.

Shane Lowry (+1800), Adam Hadwin (+5000) and Matt Kuchar (+15000) all had top 10s in 2019, which should weigh more heavily than them all finishing outside the top 10 in last year's tournament. Meanwhile, Ontario-born Nick Taylor brought the championship back home to Canada with his victory in 2023, but should he be among your 2024 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf lineups after finishing 27th in 2019? Before making any 2024 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks, you have to see the RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of the 2024 Masters (Scottie Scheffler, +350), Players Championship (Scheffler +550), 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scheffler's first career victory at +2800).

Cohen is a contributor to SportsLine's YouTube shows including "Early Edge" and is the host of "The Early Wedge" golf show. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions has made positive gains on their golf picks.

Now, Cohen has ranked his top golfers for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

For the RBC Canadian Open 2024, Cohen is backing Canadian Mackenzie Hughes at +4500 odds, saying: "I'm big on his chances this week, especially with the fact that he's gained strokes putting in six straight events." Those last six events for Hughes include three top 15s, including a sixth place earlier this month at the Wells Fargo. He also notched a top 15 when he last played at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2019, finishing 14th as he gained strokes in all major statistical categories.

While Hughes' weakness is landing on the green, he's money once he gets there, and this course should accentuate his strengths while minimizing his weak points. Hamilton has oversized but sloping greens, so not having great precision when going for the green shouldn't hurt him too much. Then, once he gets a putter in his hands, he ranks among the top 10 on tour in total putting, overall putting average and putts per round. While others may struggle with the undulation of the greens at Hamilton, Hughes should excel and presents great value for RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks at his long odds.

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Sam Burns at +2500 odds. Burns isn't in the best of form, and that's reflected in his plummeting World Ranking. He's currently No. 27 in the world after ranking in the top 25 from July 2021 to April 2024 -- a span of nearly three years. Burns can thank poor recent results as he's finished 30th or worse in six of his last seven starts. That includes three missed cuts over that stretch including in his last start at the PGA Championship.

His short game has struggled all year as he sits outside the top 100 PGA Tour players in strokes gained: around-the-green and scrambling. Additionally, after ranking in the top 10 in total putting each of the last three season, Burns has slipped to outside the top 50 this season. His game is going in the wrong direction, with Cohen adding, "He's missed the cut in three of his last five events, with a T13 at the Wells Fargo Championship as his best finish. Normally an excellent putter, Burns lost nearly five strokes on the greens in two rounds at Valhalla." See all of Cohen's RBC Canadian Open picks at SportsLine.

Cohen is backing several underdogs in his 2024 RBC Canadian Open fantasy golf picks, including a staggering 100000-1 longshot who could be a game changer for your Fantasy golf lineups.

Who wins RBC Canadian Open 2024, and who are the top players to target for your PGA fantasy golf picks?