A season that began last September with more than 150 hopeful PGA Tour members wraps this week at the 2023 Tour Championship with the game's 30 best players still eligible to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the $18 million share that comes with finishing atop Sunday's leaderboard. Those golfers ascend upon East Lake Golf Club for the postseason finale, and it's a field filled with stars, up-and-comers and veterans all looking for one last shot at glory.

That star-studded field was led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who captured 14 top-five finishes across 23 starts this season -- including wins at the WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship. Scheffler entered the Tour Championship for the second straight year in pole position at 10 under but fell behind by a single stroke after 18 holes.

Now tied for the three-way lead are Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley. Morikawa shot a career-low 61 on Thursday, while Bradley impressed with a 63 as both shot up the leaderboard. Hovland, meanwhile, continued his strong play coming off a victory at the BMW Championship last week.

Three-time FedEx Cup champion and defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is firmly in the picture, though he's dealing with a sudden back injury that had him in discomfort Thursday. Finding a new gear since the PGA Championship, the four-time major champion has collected nine straight top 10s to position himself to grab his second straight and record fourth FedEx Cup crown.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the Tour Championship as possible this week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage all four days of the tournament, and check out Round 2 tee times.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2023 Tour Championship TV schedule

Round 2 -- Friday, Aug. 24



Round starts: 11:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday, Aug. 25

Round starts: 12:30 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on Paramount+

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

PGA Tour Live: 12:30-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday, Aug. 26

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 1:30-6 p.m. on Paramount+

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio