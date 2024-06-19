If Keegan Bradley finishes on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2024 Travelers Championship, he'll become the first golfer since Phil Mickelson (2001-02) to win this event in back-to-back years. Bradley will have to stave off several serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Bradley and win the Travelers Championship 2024.

Play gets underway from TPC River Highlands on Thursday, June 20. Scheffler enters this week's event as the 4-1 favorite according to the latest 2024 Travelers Championship odds. He's followed by Schauffele (15-2), Ludvig Aberg (16-1) and Morikawa (16-1) on the PGA odds board. Should your 2024 Travelers Championship bets include backing one of the favorites, or should you target Bradley, who's among the intriguing longshots at 55-1?

Top 2024 Travelers Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Travelers Championship: Schauffele, the 2022 champion of this event and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Schauffele won his first major at the PGA Championship in May and he's had success at TPC River Highlands in his career. He also enters this week's event full of confidence having finished T-8 or better in each of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

However, Schauffele has recorded just one win in his last 42 starts on tour and he enters the Travelers Championship ranked outside the top 30 in both driving accuracy (67.17%) and one-putt percentage (42.37%). He also ranks 168th in approaches from 50-125 yards (22'9) this season, which doesn't bode well for Schauffele's chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 32-year-old has played well this season, securing one win and five top-10 finishes. He recorded his ninth career victory on the PGA Tour at The Genesis Invitational in February and is coming off a sixth-place showing at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Matsuyama remains one of the best ball strikers on tour, ranking fourth in strokes gained: total (1.405) and 15th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.503). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2024 Travelers Championship bets. See who else to back here.

2024 Travelers Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Xander Schauffele 15-2

Ludvig Aberg 16-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Justin Thomas 35-1

Brian Harman 40-1

Russell Henley 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 50-1

Wyndham Clark 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Max Homa 50-1

Keegan Bradley 55-1

Byeong Hun An 55-1

Tom Kim 55-1

Sepp Straka 60-1

Cameron Young 70-1

Adam Scott 70-1

Jason Day 75-1

Si Woo Kim 75-1

Harris English 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Will Zalatoris 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Denny McCarthy 90-1

Akshay Bhatia 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Stephan Jaeger 110-1

Mackenzie Hughes 120-1

Thomas Detry 120-1

Robert MacIntyre 120-1

Taylor Pendrith 120-1

Matthieu Pavon 150-1

Lucas Glover 150-1

Justin Rose 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 170-1

Rickie Fowler 170-1

Nick Dunlap 170-1

Adam Hadwin 170-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 170-1

Taylor Moore 200-1

Victor Perez 220-1

Webb Simpson 220-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Nick Taylor 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Seamus Power 250-1

Lee Hodges 270-1

Davis Riley 270-1

Jake Knapp 270-1

Eric Cole 270-1

Cam Davis 270-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Emiliano Grillo 300-1

Adam Schenk 350-1

Brendon Todd 350-1

Chris Gotterup 400-1

Peter Malnati 600-1