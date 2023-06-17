The U.S. Open made its way to the city of Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years, and needless to say, the money up for grabs is a much more significant amount than it was 75 years ago as $20 million will be on the line for those battling at Los Angeles Country Club. Representing a $2.5 million increase from last year and a $7.5 million increase from 2021, the 2023 U.S. Open's prize pool will be the largest in championship history.

Additionally, it will be the largest purse of the three major championships played so far this year; the Masters shelled out $18 million while the PGA Championship had a purse of $17.5 million. Not only will those who made the weekend be compensated, but all 76 professionals who failed to make the cut will receive $10,000.

In 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick claimed not only his first major championship at The Country Club but also $3.15 million. This year's champion at Los Angeles Country Club will see a winner's check of $3.6 million hit their bank account. That's the same amount given to winners of full-field designated events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Scottie Scheffler's Players Championship victory still holds the honors of the highest payday of the year as he collected $4.5 million from a $25 million purse at TPC Sawgrass.

Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2023 U.S. Open will be divided among the players who made the cut.

2023 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st (Winner): $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,413,430

4th: $990,867

5th: $825,297

6th: $731,779

7th: $659,727

8th: $590,864

9th: $534,753

10th: $491,182

11th: $448,249

12th: $414,455

13th: $386,187

14th: $356,431

15th: $330,926

16th: $309,672

17th: $292,669

18th: $275,665

19th: $258,662

20th: $241,659

21st: $226,993

22nd: $212,328

23rd: $198,088

24th: $184,910

25th: $173,433

26th: $163,656

27th: $156,217

28th: $149,628

29th: $143,252

30th: $136,876

31st: $130,500

32nd: $124,124

33rd: $117,747

34th: $112,009

35th: $107,333

36th: $102,657

37th: $98,194

38th: $93,943

39th: $89,692

40th: $85,441

41st: $81,190

42nd: $76,939

43rd: $72,689

44th: $68,438

45th: $64,187

46th: $60,361

47th: $56,535

48th: $52,922

49th: $50,797

50th: $48,671

51st: $47,396

52nd: $46,333

53rd: $45,483

54th: $45,058

55th: $44,633

56th: $44,208

57th: $43,783

58th: $43,358

59th: $42,933

60th: $42,508

61st: $42,083