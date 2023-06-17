The U.S. Open made its way to the city of Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years, and needless to say, the money up for grabs is a much more significant amount than it was 75 years ago as $20 million will be on the line for those battling at Los Angeles Country Club. Representing a $2.5 million increase from last year and a $7.5 million increase from 2021, the 2023 U.S. Open's prize pool will be the largest in championship history.
Additionally, it will be the largest purse of the three major championships played so far this year; the Masters shelled out $18 million while the PGA Championship had a purse of $17.5 million. Not only will those who made the weekend be compensated, but all 76 professionals who failed to make the cut will receive $10,000.
In 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick claimed not only his first major championship at The Country Club but also $3.15 million. This year's champion at Los Angeles Country Club will see a winner's check of $3.6 million hit their bank account. That's the same amount given to winners of full-field designated events on the PGA Tour schedule.
Scottie Scheffler's Players Championship victory still holds the honors of the highest payday of the year as he collected $4.5 million from a $25 million purse at TPC Sawgrass.
Let's take a look at how much the payouts for the 2023 U.S. Open will be divided among the players who made the cut.
2023 U.S. Open prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st (Winner): $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,413,430
4th: $990,867
5th: $825,297
6th: $731,779
7th: $659,727
8th: $590,864
9th: $534,753
10th: $491,182
11th: $448,249
12th: $414,455
13th: $386,187
14th: $356,431
15th: $330,926
16th: $309,672
17th: $292,669
18th: $275,665
19th: $258,662
20th: $241,659
21st: $226,993
22nd: $212,328
23rd: $198,088
24th: $184,910
25th: $173,433
26th: $163,656
27th: $156,217
28th: $149,628
29th: $143,252
30th: $136,876
31st: $130,500
32nd: $124,124
33rd: $117,747
34th: $112,009
35th: $107,333
36th: $102,657
37th: $98,194
38th: $93,943
39th: $89,692
40th: $85,441
41st: $81,190
42nd: $76,939
43rd: $72,689
44th: $68,438
45th: $64,187
46th: $60,361
47th: $56,535
48th: $52,922
49th: $50,797
50th: $48,671
51st: $47,396
52nd: $46,333
53rd: $45,483
54th: $45,058
55th: $44,633
56th: $44,208
57th: $43,783
58th: $43,358
59th: $42,933
60th: $42,508
61st: $42,083