After hosting the Presidents Cup last year, Quail Hollow welcomes back its regular PGA Tour event this week. The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 4. Last year's Wells Fargo Championship was played at TPC Potomac and was won by Max Homa. He is among the many PGA Tour stars who will be on hand in Charlotte, N.C. this week. It's another designated PGA Tour event, so most of the elite golfers are scheduled to compete. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler opted out, but Rory McIlroy returns to action, and Tony Finau comes in off his Mexico Open victory. Collin Morikawa is in the Wells Fargo Championship field for the first time, and Jordan Spieth will play for the first time since 2013. McIlroy is a three-time champion (2010, '15 and '19), and Homa also won this event at Quail Hollow in 2019.

Five golfers are shorter than +2000 in the latest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, led by McIlroy (+750). The Northern Irishman has an excellent history at Quail Hollow, but so do Spieth (+1900) and Homa (+2400). Finau (+1700) pulled off consecutive victories last year, but can he do it again and make a big difference for your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship fantasy picks? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Wells Fargo Championship picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed the 2023 Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field.

One player Holliman isn't hesitating to back this week is McIlroy. His performance this season has been inconsistent, but his play at Quail Hollow has been anything but. The 33-year-old has finished in the top 10 nine times in 11 tries, including the three victories. He also finished fifth at the Wells Fargo at TPC Potomac last season. McIlroy missed the cut at the Players and the Masters, but tied for second at the Arnold Palmer and was third at Match Play. Holliman expects his skills to carry him as he bounces back at a course where he clearly feels comfortable.

On the other hand, Justin Thomas won his first major championship at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship, but Holliman is fading him at +2100 this week. Thomas won the PGA again last year, but he hasn't been the same since. The 30-year-old has four top-10 finishes in the 18 official tournaments since then, and he has had accuracy and putting woes. Thomas ranks 115th in driving accuracy, 133rd in greens in regulation and 152nd in strokes gained: putting. There are too many things that can go wrong, so Thomas barely cracks Holliman's top 10. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship golf rankings

For the Wells Fargo Championship 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including one golfer who comes in at well over 150-1 odds. This overlooked golfer has the combination of distance and accuracy to compete on this tough Quail Hollow layout and could stun the field.

