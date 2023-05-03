Numerous players with strong track records at Quail Hollow will be on hand for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. And with 40 of the world's top 50 golfers set to compete, choosing a winning 2023 Wells Fargo Championship fantasy lineup will take some work. Max Homa won last year at TPC Potomac but also won the 2019 Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow, and Rory McIlroy has three victories at this event, most recently in 2021. The designated PGA Tour event tees off Thursday in Charlotte, N.C., and nine of the 12 players from the victorious American team at the 2022 Presidents Cup are in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship field. Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay were among the top performers for that team. So, which players can you count on to duplicate that success this week?

McIlroy (15-2) is among five golfers shorter than 20-1 in the latest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The other four all scored at least three points for that victorious American Presidents Cup team – Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Finau (17-1) and Spieth (19-1).

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed the 2023 Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship fantasy golf picks

One golfer Holliman is banking on in Charlotte is McIlroy, despite his uneven play this season. The 33-year-old has been dominant at Quail Hollow and took time off to recharge after his missed cut at the Masters. He also missed the cut at the Players Championship but has a victory at the CJ Cup this season. He also tied for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and beat Scottie Scheffler to finish third at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The Northern Irishman ranks first in driving distance (326.6 yards), and that length gives him a huge advantage here. He also ranks second in strokes gained tee to green.

On the other hand, the expert doesn't see the same potential from Justin Thomas and is fading the two-time PGA champion. His first major title came on this course in the 2017 PGA Championship, but Thomas has rarely been in real contention since winning his second at Southern Hills last summer. He has played in 18 tournaments since then and has just four top-10 finishes. His stats don't inspire confidence, as he ranks 133rd in greens in regulation and 152nd in strokes gained putting and 115th in driving accuracy. His short game won't make up for those deficits at Quail Hollow. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

For the Wells Fargo Championship 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including one golfer who comes in at well over 150-1 odds.

