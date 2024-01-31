Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy makes his seasonal debut on the PGA Tour when he tees off at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am beginning on Thursday at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. The world No. 2 started his year on the DP World Tour, finishing second in the Dubai Invitational and then winning the following week's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time since 2018 when he missed the cut.
McIlroy is the 15-2 favorite according to the latest 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, followed by Scottie Scheffler (17-2), Viktor Hovland (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (12-1). Defending champion Justin Rose is a 90-1 longshot on the PGA odds board.
Top 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Scheffler, even though he is the No. 1 player in the world. Scheffler is coming off a historic season in the strokes gained metrics. He led the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total, off-the-tee, approach and around-the-green in 2022-23.
However, Scheffler famously struggled with the putter, ranking 162 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. So far this season, he hasn't shown much improvement, ranking 143rd. "I don't think this is a course that maximizes all of Scheffler's strengths, and he continues to be shaky with the putter," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Justin Thomas, who is listed at +2500. The two-time major champion wasn't originally exempt for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, but his tie for third at The American Express two weeks ago safely moved him into the top 30 in the world and earned him a spot at Pebble Beach. With his berth secured, he withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open last week.
Nejad likes Thomas' form entering Pebble Beach. He is on a run of four consecutive top-five finishes worldwide. "Thomas continued to gain strokes in a big way on approach, around the green and putting at The American Express, and I think the outright odds have not caught up to his outright potential," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, field
Rory McIlroy +750
Scottie Scheffler +850
Xander Schauffele +1200
Viktor Hovland +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Max Homa +1800
Jordan Spieth +1800
Collin Morikawa +2000
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000
Tony Finau +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Byeong Hun An +3500
J.T. Poston +4000
Nicolai Hojgaard +4000
Tom Kim +4500
Jason Day +4500
Eric Cole +5000
Russell Henley +5500
Beau Hossler +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6000
Denny McCarthy +6500
Adam Scott +6500
Wyndham Clark +7000
Stephan Jaeger +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Brian Harman +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Kevin Yu +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Cam Davis +8000
Adam Hadwin +8000
Tom Hoge +9000
Taylor Montgomery +9000
Sepp Straka +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Justin Rose +9000
Harris English +9000
Brendon Todd +9000
Nick Dunlap +10000
Matthieu Pavon +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Adam Schenk +11000
Thomas Detry +13000
Rickie Fowler +13000
Taylor Moore +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Erik Van Rooyen +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Matt Kuchar +18000
Mackenzie Hughes +18000
Luke List +18000
Brandon Wu +18000
Lee Hodges +20000
Ben Griffin +20000
Nick Hardy +25000
J.J. Spaun +25000
Grayson Murray +25000
Alex Smalley +25000
Webb Simpson +30000
Seamus Power +30000
Sam Ryder +30000
S.H. Kim +30000
Peter Malnati +40000
Davis Riley +40000