Tiger Woods makes his 2004 season debut when he tees off in the Genesis Invitational beginning Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. The 15-time major champion has not played an official PGA Tour event since withdrawing from the Masters in the third round last year. However, he did finish 18th (out of 20) in the unofficial Hero World Challenge two months ago and competed with his son, Charlie, in the PNC Challenge in December. Woods is a +18000 longshot in The Genesis Invitational odds.



World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in The Genesis Invitational field, at +650. Rory McIlroy (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1600) and Collin Morikawa (+1600) round out the top six on the PGA odds board this week. Before locking in any Genesis Invitational picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been on fire with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 30-16-1 and returning 11.30 units over that span. That's a $1,130 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.



One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Hovland, even though he is one of the favorites, at +1400. Ranked No. 4 in the world, Hovland has played just two events this year, finishing 22nd in The Sentry to open the season and 58th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He withdrew from last week's WM Phoenix Open.

Nejad does not like that one of the reasons Hovland pulled out of last week's tournament was to work on his swing, which is an obvious sign that his game is not where it needs to be. "He hasn't been impressive so far this season, and I'm simply unwilling to speculate upon him at +1400," Nejad told SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Adam Scott, who is listed at +2800. The former Masters champion has two top 20s and one top 10 finish in two starts this season. He is coming off a tie for eighth at the WM Phoenix Open last week.

Scott also has a track record of success at Riviera. Over the last five years alone, he has three top seven finishes and one victory, in 2020. "The ball striking is in a very good place, and I think he has a shot to win The Genesis Invitational," Nejad told SportsLine. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 Genesis Invitational and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than 60-1. This player "has plenty of upside" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 Genesis Invitational, and which player in the Genesis Invitational 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than 60-1?

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +1000

Viktor Hovland +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Max Homa +1800

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2500

Adam Scott +2800

Tony Finau +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Cameron Young +3500

J.T. Poston +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Si Woo Kim +5000

Jason Day +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sungjae Im +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Eric Cole +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Beau Hossler +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Harris English +9000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Adam Hadwin +9000

Tom Hoge +10000

Luke List +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Andrew Putnam +13000

Adam Svensson +13000

Lucas Glover +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tiger Woods +18000

Matt Kuchar +18000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Sam Ryder +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Nick Dunlap +25000

Lee Hodges +25000

Gary Woodland +25000

Alex Smalley +25000

Seamus Power +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Grayson Murray +35000

Chase Johnson +250000