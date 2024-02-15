The first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational on Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles is providing plenty of excitement. Not only does it include one of the best fields of the year on one of the best golf courses in the country, but Tiger Woods will be returning to the PGA Tour for the first time since he withdrew at the 2023 Masters and went on to have another surgery on his leg.

Woods said Wednesday that the leg -- more specifically, his ankle -- doesn't hurt like it once did because it has been fused together, which is good news for getting through four rounds at Riviera. What is less certain is whether his game will be good enough to actually make the cut and get all four rounds in.

Woods did make the cut at this event last year, though it's one of the few tournaments he's never won in his career. Theoretically, making the cut this time around will be easier. As one of the PGA Tour's big-money signature events, there are only 70 golfers in the field, and the cut will be top 50 and ties going into the weekend.

Tiger will play alongside Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in one of the heavyweight Round 1 groups.

Here's a look at a few of those monster tee times for the first round on Thursday at Riviera.

2024 Genesis Invitational -- Round 1 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

12:01 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 p.m. -- Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

2:30 p.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

Here's a look at the complete list of tee times for Round 1 on Thursday.