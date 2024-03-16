Moving Day at the 2024 Players Championship has arrived with Wyndham Clark alone out in front. The reigning U.S. Open champion possesses a four-stroke lead and will bring up the rear in the third round alongside Xander Schauffele at 2:40 p.m. ET. This will be the third time the pair heads into the weekend in contention at the same tournament; Clark ultimately proved victorious at both the Wells Fargo Championship and the U.S. Open last summer.
A number of the pursuers hope to make a big jump on Saturday, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler among them. The defending champion will tee off with Corey Conners at 2:10 p.m. Roughly an hour before Scheffler gets going, Rory McIlroy will begin his day alongside his fellow European Ryder Cup team member, Sepp Straka, at 1:05 p.m.
The morning wave may be without players with a chance to win this championship, but it is not without star power. Former FedEx Cup champions Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay will tee it up alongside one another at 10:15 a.m.
Here's a look at the complete set of Round 3 tee times at TPC Sawgrass. Check out a complete Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch live throughout the final 36 holes this week
2024 Players Championship -- Rounds 3 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
No. 1
- 8:25 a.m. — David Lipsky
- 8:30 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Martin Laird
- 8:40 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Sam Burns
- 8:50 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee
- 9:00 a.m. — Sami Valimaki, Zac Blair
- 9:10 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin
- 9:20 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:30 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun
- 9:45 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Max Homa
- 9:55 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Dylan Wu
- 10:05 a.m. — Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
- 10:15 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:25 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk
- 10:35 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, Jimmy Stanger
- 10:45 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray
- 10:55 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:10 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren
- 11:20 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Chan Kim
- 11:30 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau
- 11:40 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power
- 11:50 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Doug Ghim
- 12:00 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:10 pm. — Collin Morikawa, Austin Eckroat
- 12:25 p.m. — Matt NeSmith, Keith Mitchell
- 12:35 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges
- 12:45 p.m. — Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
- 12:55 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder
- 1:05 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
- 1:15 p.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day
- 1:25 p.m. — Harris English, Chris Kirk
- 1:40 p.m. — C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:50 p.m. — Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala
- 2:00 p.m. — Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
- 2:10 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners
- 2:20 p.m. — Maverick McNealy, Matti Schmid
- 2:30 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:40 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele