Moving Day at the 2024 Players Championship has arrived with Wyndham Clark alone out in front. The reigning U.S. Open champion possesses a four-stroke lead and will bring up the rear in the third round alongside Xander Schauffele at 2:40 p.m. ET. This will be the third time the pair heads into the weekend in contention at the same tournament; Clark ultimately proved victorious at both the Wells Fargo Championship and the U.S. Open last summer.

A number of the pursuers hope to make a big jump on Saturday, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler among them. The defending champion will tee off with Corey Conners at 2:10 p.m. Roughly an hour before Scheffler gets going, Rory McIlroy will begin his day alongside his fellow European Ryder Cup team member, Sepp Straka, at 1:05 p.m.

The morning wave may be without players with a chance to win this championship, but it is not without star power. Former FedEx Cup champions Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay will tee it up alongside one another at 10:15 a.m.

Here's a look at the complete set of Round 3 tee times at TPC Sawgrass. Check out a complete Players Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch live throughout the final 36 holes this week

2024 Players Championship -- Rounds 3 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1