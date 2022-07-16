The final major of the 2022 golf season enters its third day as The Open Championship is holding its historic 150th tournament at St. Andrews. The beauty of summer surrounds Scotland as The Open returns to the Home of Golf for the first time since 2015. This week marks the 30th occasion in which the Old Course is playing host to The Open, and given the anniversary, location, tremendously talented field and strong leaderboard, many are referring to this event as one of the most important majors in history.

Cameron Smith overtook Cameron Young for the top spot on the leaderboard, but Rory McIlroy pushed hard down the back nine Friday to position himself three shots back of Smith and one behind Young entering Moving Day. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are among other stars who jumped up the leaderboard in the early wave, setting up what should be a fun weekend.

Unfortunately, Tiger Woods' week did not go well. He got off to a rough start from the first tee box, shooting his worst round at The Open on Thursday before posting a 75 on Friday to sit near the bottom of the leaderboard. Tiger got emotional walking up the 18th fairway knowing he would miss the cut at The Open for the second consecutive time overall (2019) and second consecutive time in as many appearances at St. Andrews (2015).

While attending The Open Championship can be fun and -- particularly this year -- memorable, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages at St. Andrews is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible over the weekend. Don't forget to take a gander at the Round 3 tee times and pairings so you know when your favorites will take on St. Andrews, and check out live Open leaderboard coverage throughout Moving Day.

All times Eastern

2022 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 16

Round 3 start time: 3:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 17

Round 4 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)