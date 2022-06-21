Nick Faldo has accomplished just about everything one possibly could in the world of golf, and after a half century filled with successes on and off the course, he has decided to step away from the game. Faldo on Tuesday announced that he will retire from the CBS Sports broadcast booth where he has been a lead analyst since 2007 at the end of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.

The six-time major winner will sit alongside Jim Nantz for the last time at the 2022 Wyndham Championship in August, meaning he has already called his last Masters. Faldo's replacement as lead analyst will be Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion who joined the PGA Tour on CBS commentary team in 2019.

"Sir Nick has had a remarkable career on Network television for nearly 20 years and is one of the most accomplished commentators to ever sit in the 18th tower," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus in a statement. "Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world's number one golfer to our broadcasts. ...

"We are thrilled to name Trevor as the lead analyst for golf on CBS," added McManus. "He brings the credentials and experience as a Major champion, along with a unique perspective and knowledge of today's stars, having recently competed alongside them. Trevor has developed terrific chemistry and relationships with our entire team, and we look forward to him sharing his insights, as he informs and entertains viewers for many years to come."

Faldo had an extraordinary professional career in addition to his plaudits in the broadcast booth. He added three other PGA Tour wins to his six majors, and his 30 European Tour victories rank fifth all time. Since World War II, no European has won more majors. Faldo also won 23 matches at the Ryder Cup, a record that stood until last September when Sergio Garcia passed him.

Faldo said that leaving broadcasting will "provide me the ability to entertain other opportunities and partnerships." He and his wife, Lindsay, have moved to Montana where he says he'll spend a ton of time fishing and working on other projects.

"After an incredible run, having the privilege of being the lead analyst for CBS for 16 seasons, I made the difficult decision earlier this year to step down from the 18th after this season," said Faldo. "I had the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz. I am honored and humbled to have worked alongside this outstanding announce team, as well as the producers, directors, and crew members behind the scenes who make it all happen. I am excited for Trevor; he will be excellent in this role and the team is incredibly well positioned for the future."

Immelman, who began broadcasting in 2017 while still playing on the European Tour, will step in for his first Masters in 2023.

"I am truly honored to be added to the distinguished list of lead analysts who have come before me as part of CBS Sports' storied golf history," said Immelman. "I have had the tremendous fortune of being mentored twice in my career by Sir Nick, first as a player and now as a broadcaster. I am forever grateful. Sitting in the 18th tower next to Jim Nantz, surrounded by the best broadcast team in golf, is a dream job. I can't wait for next season when my dream becomes a reality."

Immelman will also captain the 2022 International team in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.