Country music singer Jake Owen gets exemption for Web.com event
The Web.com Tour certainly is not shying away from handing out sponsor exemptions
After the success of Steph Curry on the Web.com Tour this summer (Curry shot 74-74 at the Ellie Mae Classic), the Web.com Tour was emboldened to broaden its horizons again. Country singer Jake Owen has been invited to play the Nashville Open in May.
He made the announcement himself this week on social media.
Owen, who is pals with Jordan Spieth (who isn't?), plays in all manner of pro-ams and is a staple at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Spieth every February. He's apparently a 3-handicap, which is around what Curry was, too.
In addition to his friendship with Spieth, Owen is also buddies with Brandt Snedeker, whose foundation is a partner with this event. Owen has his own foundation which hosts the Grapefruit Pro-Am every year. Here's USA Today on the Grapefruit Pro-Am.
The Grapefruit Pro-Am has been around since 1945, but it has become sort of an overnight sensation, thanks to Owen's presence and connections. Besides (Jason) Day, NASCAR's Kevin Harvick played Saturday and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum played Sunday.
Owen played junior golf in Vero Beach and hoped to become a professional golfer before blowing out his left shoulder during a skiing accident while he attended Florida State. He started playing guitar, so that bad break turned into a very good one. "I never thought music would bring me happiness but also the ability to help others," he said. "In a sense, I have come back full circle."
His popularity in golf circles and influence within the game have now led to a second exemption in as many years for non-golfers into Web.com Tour events. There will be detractors (there always are), and some of them will make valid arguments. But I understand why the Web.com Tour would allow this to happen, and it's clear Owen doesn't take it lightly.
"It's so cool to have been awarded a sponsor exemption to play in the Nashville Golf Open," Owen said. "I am truly honored to have this opportunity to play golf with guys whose work ethic I admire so much, like my buddy Brandt Snedeker. I know how hard everyone works to get to play in these PGA Tour tournaments. I'm really grateful, and I can't wait for this week in May 2018 to get here."
-
Euro player hits 2-yard wide fairway
This video of Ross Fisher hitting a perfect drive is fabulous
-
Cook takes first PGA Tour win at RSM
The rookie gets his first-ever win in just his 14th PGA Tour start
-
Rahm takes tourney, Fleetwood wins Race
The final event of the European Tour season had an anticlimactic ending, but Fleetwood took...
-
Cook leads by three going to Sunday
A PGA Tour rookie looking for his first win will take a nice lead into the final round of the...
-
Rose narrowly leads in Dubai
Tommy Fleetwood is hot on his heels as the European Tour winds down
-
Cook lights up RSM Classic with 62
A tour rookie is leading a tour veteran by one at the halfway point in Georgia
Add a Comment